A Year After Easy Cheating Statements, Toto Wolff Contradicted Himself With Latest Integrity Comments

Toto Wolff has recently opened up on how he would prefer integrity over unfair means to win a Championship. As per PlanetF1, the Mercedes boss revealed that reputation matters to him a lot more. However, these comments have come after a year of him saying that Mercedes would also think about going the unfair way and taking the short, easy cheating route.

According to a report by Marca, Wolff claimed in October 2022 that his team would be ready to have an extra budget to pay as a fine and return to the top if needed. This showed that the Austrian boss was ready to take any step to attain success.

Notably, he made the comments after Red Bull was ordered to pay a $7,000,000 fine for breaching the 2021 budget cap. Nevertheless, Wolff, now speaking about integrity and reputation, came as a contradiction.

Wolff prefers integrity and reputation over everything else

Speaking to the media, Wolff, the Mercedes boss, said that he would rather lose a championship than win it by unfair means. Talking about this, he said, “I would give up a championship before I break the rules in an intentional way because reputation and integrity are all today.”

Following this, he also added, “I think the interesting part of the journey is that you’re putting these words on a PowerPoint, but you need to live by the standards every day, whether you win or whether you lose.”

No matter how much the Silver Arrows boss talks about reputation, he recently found himself in the bad book of fellow F1 team bosses. The bosses alleged that Wolff is often hypocritical with his actions despite his unique stand.

Fellow F1 bosses find Wolff’s reaction strange

In a recent report by GP Blog, Business F1 Magazine claimed that the bosses from fellow Formula 1 teams find the behavior of Toto Wolff strange. So much so that they sometimes fail to predict the Mercedes boss’ actions.

Talking about this, a fellow boss who does not want to be named said that the Austrian boss says a thing during their informal meeting. However, in the commission meeting, he says the exact opposite.

The bosses believe that Toto Wolff does this for his own interest and changes his stand when things go against him. All in all, F1 is a cutthroat sport; therefore, such maneuvers to get the better of one another are not very uncommon in this sport.