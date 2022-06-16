“Actions speak louder than words Charles Leclerc” – F1 Twitter gets witty as Ferrari driver dreams for F1 championship despite constant debacles

F1 Twitter reacts as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc continues to hope to win the 2022 F1 championship title despite constant trouncings.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc led the championship title as the 2022 championship began. But a few debacles have now thrown him down to P3 in the Drivers’ standings as the reigning champion Max Verstappen has risen to the top.

Despite constant disappointments when asked, “How do you see yourself at the end of the year?” Leclerc said, “As world champion, and that’s it.”

A few days before the Azerbaijan GP, Ferrari’s team principal Mattia Binotto had said that the team’s aim is to be competitive this year; not to win the championship.

The declaration made by Binotto fumed the Tifosi around the globe who had high hopes to see Ferrari at the top once again.

Now with the Monegasque’s comments, F1 fans could not help but spill out witty remarks. However, there are still some who appreciate his mindset.

F1 Twitter reacts hilariously as Charles Leclerc dreams

After watching the Ferrari’s poor performance in the past three races in a row, the fans have some hilarious things to say.

Meanwhile, there are some who hope that the team gets all their issues sorted before it gets too late and helps Leclerc achieve his dream.

Too bad @FerrariPU will make sure that doesn’t happen — Porsche Power Unit (@PorschePU1) June 16, 2022

actions speak louder then words charles — 🕷 (@nikot10n) June 16, 2022

The right mindset is there.

He seems to be ready. On the other hand our team has to get their stuff together and start winning. — Darian (@Darian_F1) June 16, 2022

Isn’t he the only person in ferrari that is soooooo serious about this championship and working hard enough for that…. — LeclercFan (@loveF1_75) June 16, 2022

That’s the right mentality, hope Binnoto listens to this and deliver a reliable car in the next races — Fotis Polygiannis (@FPolygiannis) June 16, 2022

I will be totally fine with that but the engine tho 🤨 and the team full of 🤡 will transform him just in another version of Vettel, Massa or Alonso. — BidetBingo (@BidetBingo) June 16, 2022

