Adrian Newey Follows Lewis Hamilton’s Footsteps as Actions Point Towards Ferrari Move

Adrian Newey’s future has been a heavy topic of speculation since his Red Bull departure was confirmed earlier this year. The Briton’s most likely destination remains Ferrari, where he could potentially link up with seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Recently, Newey intensified these rumors subtly, by dropping a small, yet strong hint.

Newey, one of F1’s most recognizable and popular entities was signing autographs for fans in attendance. When someone brought out a Ferrari flag, Newey signed it and let out a smile, which fans immediately connected to Hamilton‘s smile after signing a Ferrari cap in Malaysia, before the announcement of his move.

his smile after “you have to go to ferrari” pls newey pic.twitter.com/u2InWjAslq — clara (@leclercsletters) May 31, 2024

A fan in attendance also shouted, “You have to go to Ferrari,” to which the 65-year-old just continued smiling.

This sooooo reminds me of when Lewis went to Kuala Lumpur for some Merc pr thingy & he signed a Ferrari cap & gave a cheesy smile, & Adrian is giving that same cheesy smile speak the truth Adrian. Sry m delulu — Mishybells (@Mishybells) May 31, 2024

Newey‘s departure created shockwaves in the F1 paddock. He is one of the most brilliant car designers of all time and contributed heavily to Red Bull’s success over the years. Now, after a 19-year association with the Milton-Keynes-based outfit, other challenges await him.

Following the news of his exit, he was linked to teams like Aston Martin and Mercedes, along with Ferrari. But an F1 insider insists that Newey has chosen the Maranello-based outfit already, and an announcement for the same is imminent.

Adrian Newey’s Ferrari move all but officially announced

Marc Priestley, a former F1 mechanic turned motivational speaker, traveled to Monaco last weekend for the Grand Prix. On his YouTube channel, he posted a recap for the same where he confirmed that multiple sources told him about Newey joining Ferrari.

“More than one person said to me that the deal was potentially now done,” Priestley said.

By joining the Italian team, Newey will fulfill two of his biggest wishes. One is to work with Ferrari, which he feels (like many) to be the most iconic team in F1. The second is to work with Lewis Hamilton, who travels to Maranello to become a World Champion once again.

Hamilton, now 39, is desperate for another shot at winning an eighth title and Ferrari last achieved championship success in 2008. Together, this legendary duo can stand on the summit of F1 once again, and Newey’s presence will only bolster the chances.