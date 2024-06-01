mobile app bar

Adrian Newey Follows Lewis Hamilton’s Footsteps to Spark Ferrari Links

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Adrian Newey Follows Lewis Hamilton’s Footsteps to Spark Ferrari Links

Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

In what is arguably the biggest driver switch in the history of Formula 1, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025. The announcement came as a surprise to many, especially Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who learned of the Brit’s decision just a day before it became public. Since the announcement, Hamilton has been charming the Ferrari fans. Now, even Adrian Newey might have inadvertently pulled off a similar gesture.

Hamilton’s growing popularity among the Tifosi was on full display during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend when he signed Ferrari merchandise for the Scuderia fans right as Toto Wolff scooted past him in the paddock area.

[@espnf1] Toto scooting past Lewis while he signs Ferrari caps feels like a scene from The Office
byu/FewCollar227 informula1

This public display of allegiance to his future team has only added to the buzz surrounding his move. What’s even more interesting is that Adrian Newey, one of Formula 1’s legendary car designers, was also seen signing a Ferrari flag with a big smile on his face as seen on F1’s subreddit.

Look who else is signing Ferrari flags
byu/Able_Tailor_6983 informula1

Newey, who recently announced his departure from Red Bull, has long expressed his regret at never having worked with Ferrari or Hamilton. This latest gesture has only helped further the speculation that Newey might be considering a future with the Italian team to fulfill two of his dreams at the same time. But how, if at all, could this move affect Ferrari in the coming seasons?

Adrian Newey’s arrival could destabilize the technical structure at Ferrari

Although there is no concrete evidence that Adrian Newey will join Ferrari in 2025, his recent actions suggest that something might be happening behind the scenes. Ferrari’s team principal, Fred Vasseur, has admitted to having conversations with Newey but has tried to downplay the rumors.

“I speak to everybody in the paddock when we meet because we are well-educated! On this point, I don’t want to make any comment because every single answer could be interpreted,” Vasseur commented when asked about having a conversation with the British car designer.

Should Newey decide to join Ferrari, he would only be able to do so after the first quarter of 2025. This means he wouldn’t influence the design of Ferrari’s car for the 2025 season as much. Instead, he could play an important role in helping Ferrari nail the new active aero regulations starting in 2026.

However, Newey’s potential arrival could cause instability within Ferrari. Current Technical Director Enrico Cardile might seek opportunities elsewhere, possibly with Aston Martin, who have reportedly shown interest in him. This shake-up could impact Ferrari’s technical team and their plans moving forward.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Veerendra Vikram Singh

Veerendra Vikram Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Veerendra Singh is a senior Formula 1 journalist at TheSportsRush, with a passion for the sport that goes back to 2008. His extensive coverage and deep understanding of the sport are evident in the more than 900 articles he has written so far on the sport and its famous personalities like Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, Toto Wolff, Charles Leclerc and more... When he's not at his work desk, Veerendra likes to spend time with his two feline friends and watch races from the Formula 1 and MotoGP archive. He is always up for a conversation about motorsport so you can hit him up anytime on his social media handles for a quick word.

Read more from Veerendra Vikram Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these