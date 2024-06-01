Adrian Newey Follows Lewis Hamilton’s Footsteps to Spark Ferrari Links

In what is arguably the biggest driver switch in the history of Formula 1, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025. The announcement came as a surprise to many, especially Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, who learned of the Brit’s decision just a day before it became public. Since the announcement, Hamilton has been charming the Ferrari fans. Now, even Adrian Newey might have inadvertently pulled off a similar gesture.

Hamilton’s growing popularity among the Tifosi was on full display during the Monaco Grand Prix weekend when he signed Ferrari merchandise for the Scuderia fans right as Toto Wolff scooted past him in the paddock area.

This public display of allegiance to his future team has only added to the buzz surrounding his move. What’s even more interesting is that Adrian Newey, one of Formula 1’s legendary car designers, was also seen signing a Ferrari flag with a big smile on his face as seen on F1’s subreddit.

Newey, who recently announced his departure from Red Bull, has long expressed his regret at never having worked with Ferrari or Hamilton. This latest gesture has only helped further the speculation that Newey might be considering a future with the Italian team to fulfill two of his dreams at the same time. But how, if at all, could this move affect Ferrari in the coming seasons?

Adrian Newey’s arrival could destabilize the technical structure at Ferrari

Although there is no concrete evidence that Adrian Newey will join Ferrari in 2025, his recent actions suggest that something might be happening behind the scenes. Ferrari’s team principal, Fred Vasseur, has admitted to having conversations with Newey but has tried to downplay the rumors.

“I speak to everybody in the paddock when we meet because we are well-educated! On this point, I don’t want to make any comment because every single answer could be interpreted,” Vasseur commented when asked about having a conversation with the British car designer.

Should Newey decide to join Ferrari, he would only be able to do so after the first quarter of 2025. This means he wouldn’t influence the design of Ferrari’s car for the 2025 season as much. Instead, he could play an important role in helping Ferrari nail the new active aero regulations starting in 2026.

However, Newey’s potential arrival could cause instability within Ferrari. Current Technical Director Enrico Cardile might seek opportunities elsewhere, possibly with Aston Martin, who have reportedly shown interest in him. This shake-up could impact Ferrari’s technical team and their plans moving forward.