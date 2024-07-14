George Russell Heads to Euro 2024 Final With Spanish GF Carmen Montero – “One of Us Will Be Happy Tonight”

With F1 going through a week’s break, drivers are taking up some relaxing activities to blow some steam off. With England competing against Spain in the Euro 2024 finals, George Russell has found his destination. There is a catch, though. He is accompanied by his girlfriend Carmen Montero Mundt. So, this one could easily turn feisty for the pair.

That is because of Mundt’s nationality. She may have completed her bachelor’s in England and later moved to Monaco with her boyfriend, but at heart, Carmen is still a Spaniard. In fact, she is determined to teach some Spanish to Russell. Unfortunately, she hasn’t found much success in that area as she confessed when the couple met Novak Djokovic recently.

After their Wimbledon excursion, the pair is now headed to Berlin for the Euro 2024 final. Onboard their flight, Russell posted a couple of pictures of them with their fists balled up, looking all serious. In the other one, they had wide grins on their faces while Carmen looked at George, donning the England shirt, with affection.

In the caption, Russell wrote, “Special to have both of our countries in the @euro2024 final. One of us will be happy tonight.” Carmen shared the same picture on her Instagram story and wrote, “May the best team win.”

The couple could go through similar emotions as Pierre Gasly and his girlfriend Kika did recently. That was when France (Gasly’s national team) played against Portugal (Kika’s national team) in the Euro quarter-finals. The couple shared pictures from the night including the one where they shook hands like professional athletes before the start of the game.

While George and Carmen have each other for company at the game, and for some banter as well, they will not find themselves alone. That is because of Lando Norris who is already there.

Lando Norris ignores trauma from last time to cheer for England again

This is not the first Euro final Norris would be cheering for England in. The Three Lions made it into the finals in the last iteration of the tournament in 2021. Back then, they were beaten by Italy.

Just when Norris thought his night couldn’t be more gloomy, things took a turn for the worst. While on his way out, robbers got a hold of him, putting him in a chokehold. Furthermore, they took away his $180,000 Richard Mille watch.

Nonetheless, the McLaren driver is back cheering for his national team and has already landed in Berlin. He shared the development on Instagram yesterday.