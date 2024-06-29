Logan Sargeant Breaks His Silence On ‘Parking Gate’ Williams Scandal

During the Spanish GP weekend, former Red Bull driver David Coulthard made a blunder when he called Logan Sargeant out for his apparent parking mistake. A white Mercedes was spotted being in contact with a bollard and Coulthard immediately stated it was Sargeant’s car. However, he was wrong it was Alex Albon’s.

The American driver has now come out to share his thoughts on the unjust assumption made by Coulthard. Sargeant revealed that drivers of each team get stickers for parking ahead of each Grand Prix. Coulthard presumably saw a Williams sticker on the Mercedes (Williams’ supplier) and assumed it was Sargeant’s, because of the latter’s poor on-track form.

Instead of attacking Coulthard, however, he went after teammate Albon. “So Alex parked like an idiot. I parked perfectly. I got sh*t for him parking like an idiot.”

Alex Albon: How do you feel about DC calling you out for parking? Logan Sargeant: I don’t know if you saw but my boy Kym Illman had my back …. LS: No so Alex parked like an idiot, AA: to be, ya know LS: I parked perfectly. I got shit for him parking like an idiot pic.twitter.com/UtxezK2pkA — devyani (@formula_dev) June 28, 2024

Albon, meanwhile, added further insight into the matter, insisting that he never dinged his car. Parking within “perfect track limits“, Albon insisted that the cameras made it seem like he had hit the bollard.

Regardless, Sargeant got the worst out of this situation, as has been his fate in F1 since making his debut in 2023.

Logan Sargeant- An F1 career filled with criticism

Sargeant is on the brink of losing his F1 seat. He has scored just one point for Williams in over a year and has cost his team $4.3 million in damages in that time, owing to the multiple crashes he has had on the track.

RED FLAG Logan Sargeant runs straight on at Les Combes “I couldn’t turn,” he tells his Williams team #BelgianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vcULxmcfIz — Formula 1 (@F1) July 28, 2023

Making a mark in F3 and F2, Sargeant came into F1 with high hopes. There were also talks of Williams being a developmental team for his career before a bigger name came calling. However, his performances have only attracted criticism.

With Carlos Sainz also tipped to join the Grove-based team, Sargeant’s days are believed to be numbered, and it doesn’t seem likely he will land an F1 seat with any other team. Heading over to the US and competing in IndyCar seems like the most likely option for Sargeant now.