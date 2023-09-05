Felipe Massa Reveals Major Action Plan to Claim Ferrari’s F1 Title 16 Years After His Painful Defeat

Felipe Massa has got himself into a legal battle against the F1 and FIA to claim the 2008 F1 championship. The Brazilian former driver took this action after a series of revelations regarding the Crashgate scandal. Now, 16 years after the incident, Massa devices a plan to retrieve the title that he lost to Lewis Hamilton, as per TG1 TV.

Advertisement

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone said in an interview that he, as the boss knew that Nelson Piquet deliberately crashed in Singapore, to provide an advantage to teammate Fernando Alonso. Despite knowing this, they did not take any action, or cancel the results of the race.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hwanglikleow/status/1045711749226278913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After the interview came out in public, Massa took cognizance of it and immediately filed a lawsuit against the FIA and F1. As the former Ferrari star aims to reverse the decision 16 years after the incident, it might lead to huge changes within the sport itself, since it will affect Lewis Hamilton and F1 as a whole.

Felipe Massa’s new plan to revive his championship

As Massa wants to get back the title that he lost by just a single point in 2008 to Hamilton, he is making sure that he leaves no stone unturned. Therefore, he devised a new plan to retrieve the title. This included gaining Ferrari’s support.

Talking about this, the Brazilian former driver said, “I have one certainty. That title is mine and it is Ferrari’s 16th driver’s title. At this moment I have not yet had the support of Ferrari. But I expect help from them. I am optimistic: I will fight for the justice until the end.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/f1_naija/status/1697232913861857735?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, the 42-year-old also revealed that he has a strong team of lawyers who are ready to give him justice. Therefore, he is ready to rectify things that went wrong for him.

Advertisement

Massa’s title can also be very big for Ferrari

If the title is retrieved it can prove to be a big boost for Ferrari. Even though the Maranello-based outfit is the most successful F1 team in history, they have not won a single championship since 2008.

Admittedly, the last driver’s title they won was back in 2007 and if Massa’s title is added, it will send them to have 16 driver’s championships under them, which is equal to their number of Constructors’ titles.

Most importantly, the Tifosi also showed their wholehearted support for Felipe Massa in the recently concluded Italian Grand Prix. The Ferrari faithful came out with placards that showed thorough support for the Brazilian against Lewis Hamilton at Monza.