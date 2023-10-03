Despite Being Under Threat of Rejection, Andretti Has Already Begun Recruiting Renowned F1 Personnel

Andretti has gotten the closest they have ever been to making that F1 dream a reality. However, that dream still stands on the brink of collapse. Even though Andretti Formula Racing’s formal bid to become the 11th team on the grid has gotten the green light from the FIA, the American motorsport goliaths still need to convince F1, as a commercial entity, to open their closely guarded doors. Credit where credit’s due, though, because while this task seems to be destined for failure, AMuS reports that the team has already set its sights on poaching the crème de la crème from within the F1 paddock.

Advertisement

It’s been a hard road to F1 for Andretti’s General Motors-backed venture. Truth be told, it’s never looked like one to materialize. From the very beginning, back in early 2023, the sport had made its feelings very clear, as teams publicly ridiculed the thought of even entertaining Andretti. “You go there, and they’re not even interested in talking,” is what Michael Andretti reported when asked if the teams had warmed up about the idea of seeing the storied Andretti name back on the grid.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/autosport/status/1708861517888733459?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

The jury is still out, or at least on paper. Andretti’s fate in the sport now hinges on how their commercial discussions with the rights holders, Liberty Media, and the teams go down. But they’ve made their intentions clear, too. The team has gambled on a whopping $300,000, as they coughed that sum up to be even considered by the FIA. Now, the ball’s in F1’s court. That doesn’t mean Andretti isn’t willing to take its own shots.

Despite the imminent rejection, Andretti looks to bolster dicey F1 future

The American team’s imminent rejection can be called the best-kept secret in the F1 paddock. The biggest hurdle the prospective 11th team on the grid faces is one they cannot possibly surmount. Yet, the team has slapped the others with a statement of intent, with F1’s rejection looming large over their heads.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, “the Americans have already recruited Formula 1-known personnel for management positions.” This comes at the cost of General Motors’ WEC aspirations, too, as their Cadillac endurance program takes a backseat to fund this particular issue at hand. But while GM is willing to sacrifice its wider motorsport goals, F1 is hell-bent on crushing their existence.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheBishF1/status/1708865903524299239?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If we look at this objectively, however, you cannot possibly paint the ten existing teams as villains. While it is true that the current iteration of the Concorde Agreement allows up to 12 teams on the grid, allowing Andretti in would cost the teams an eye-watering $11,000,000 every year in terms of prize pool dilution. Naturally, the teams are up in arms about letting an outsider steal their lunch money!

Advertisement

Andretti’s biggest detractors and the road ahead

Generally, within the paddock, the biggest names try to keep themselves out of controversy. But when an outsider tries to threaten the existing order, the gloves really come off. And both Christian Horner and Toto Wolff have proved that.

Rubbishing the idea of Andretti existing in the sport, Horner was quoted as saying, “They (General Motors) would be better off coming in and supplying an existing team.” In a surprising turn of events, it seems as though his nemesis, Wolff, does see eye-to-eye with him on some matters. “Here in Silverstone, we can accommodate the Hollywood people, but on other circuits, we can’t,” said the Austrian at the helm of the Silver Arrows whilst suggesting that there isn’t really any space on the grid for a fictional 11th team, let alone a real one!

But just for once, let us think of the perfect world. If Andretti does end up convincing the established order, what can they throw at us in terms of a driver line-up? While the team would want to bank on some experience, this does open the doors for IndyCar sensations such as Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward to finally showcase their talents across the pond.