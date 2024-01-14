Max Verstappen Pumped After Favorite Soccer Club Replicates His Level of Success in Eredivisie

Last year, PSV missed out on the league triumph by a whisker to Feyenoord. This time around, they are in no mood to let the same slip-up happen, though. PSV recently won its 17th game of the season in Eredivisie with as many matches played. The level of dominance they have displayed is akin to one of their biggest fan, Max Verstappen. The 3-time champion, in his reaction to the feat, couldn’t hide how proud he was.

Speaking with PSV TV, he said, “Ah, I’m very happy, right? We got the 3 points, congratulations to the whole team, especially our coach… and it’s about working, working to get the next 3 points. out of home.”

Verstappen‘s love for the team started during childhood. To this day, he attends their home games and cheers for them whenever he gets the chance. The Dutchman was in attendance as the league leaders thrashed Excelsior by 3 goals to 1.

Incidentally, the Red Bull driver is also a phenomenal FIFA player and once ranked among the top 50 players in the world. PSV, once again, featured in the list of teams he chose to play with. He religiously carried his console with him to the races and played FIFA before the lights out.

Similar to his obsession with motor racing, the 26-year-old’s love for PSV comes from his father, Jos Verstappen. The origin traces back to the time when Jos was an F1 driver himself.

How Max Verstappen became a PSV fan

Back when Jos Verstappen raced for Simtek, one of the major sponsors that backed the team was Philips. The $21.6 billion-worth company has also been PSV’s sponsor for more than 100 years. Owing to the connection, Jos would often get passes to watch the game and Max would accompany him. That was when the future F1 star fell in love with the club.

Since then, he never switched allegiances despite the club facing some tough times. The bond grew over time and Max, in his own admission, became a die-hard fan. In a recent interview with Formule1 Magazine, he said, “Gradually a certain bond grows, a click, and you can also associate yourself with that club.”

Before their ongoing slump, Ajax enjoyed a long spell of undefeated championship streak. However, Verstappen never found himself developing a liking for the rival club. The Limburger remarked, “PSV emotionally suits me better than, say, Ajax. The Amsterdam mentality is different from the Eindhoven warmth. And Limburg is of course also closer to Brabant, in terms of distance. But also in terms of mentality.”

Max admitted to also being a Manchester United fan. However, he confessed the bond wasn’t as strong because of his connection with Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. Thus, the Dutch champ prefers to stay loyal to one club, as an avid fan. He even once took a dig at Lewis Hamilton when the Briton attempted to buy a stake in Chelsea FC despite being a self-proclaimed Arsenal fan.