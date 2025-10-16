“Michael Irvin Wasn’t Just No Slop”: Cam Newton ‘Educates’ Podcasters About Ex-Cowboys WR’s Elite Career

Almost anyone can start a podcast nowadays, but not everyone can provide you with insightful commentary. The former star wide out of the Dallas Cowboys, Michael Irvin, recently lashed out at internet analysts who have been claiming that he isn’t on the same level as today’s receivers, and Cam Newton is absolutely here for it.

Advertisement

After seeing a video questioning whether his own skill sets, as well as those of Deion Sanders, would translate to success against modern players, Irvin famously exclaimed, “Are you sh*tting me?”

“We are the two most accomplished receivers in the history of this game,” Irvin stated. And when it comes to the idea that Sanders simply wouldn’t be fast enough to cover the likes of Tyreek Hill or Chad Ochocinco, he couldn’t help but to also question the intellect of those pondering such ask things.

“Your stupid ass is talking about running fast, like people weren’t running fast back then? What the hell are you talking about? I don’t even know your name.”

To some, his reaction came off as a bit harsh, but according to the former face of the Carolina Panthers, not only was it necessary, but it was also hilarious. “Making a point without logic is merely you having a diarrhea of the mouth, you’re just talking,” Newton explained during the latest episode of his 4th & 1 podcast.

Suffice to say, football is a difficult game to make a living in, and for the select few who somehow manage to climb their way to the top of that mountain, they typically don’t take too kindly to having their accomplishments or skill sets questioned. In other words, those being the ones of Newton, “you’ve gotta respect what came before.”

Newton also felt the need to impart some advice to his fellow players who are venturing into content creation by explaining that prefaces are incredibly important, especially when you are about to criticize someone who has a gold jacket.

“This could all have been avoided if you would’ve just said ‘Hey bro, in my honest opinion…’ You’ve gotta give credit where credit is due. Michael Irvin wasn’t just no slop. You don’t get a nickname like ‘the play maker’ just by being a bench warmer.”

In noting that Irvin was able to produce not one, but two 1,500+ receiving yard seasons, a feat that less than 50 wide receivers have ever accomplished throughout NFL history, Newton did his best to make the message painfully clear for any and all potential analysts. Regardless of how you may feel about them, when it comes to discussing the all time greats, you would be well advised to put some respect on their names before then sharing your own personal take or opinion.

Otherwise, you may just risk being on the receiving end of a viral video like the one that Irvin just put out.