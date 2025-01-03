Jaxson Dart Landing Spots: Top 3 Teams That Might Target the Ole Miss QB in the 2025 Draft

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart is poised to emerge as one of the most promising quarterbacks in this year’s NFL Draft. While he won’t command the same hype as Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, or Ashton Jeanty, Dart presents a well-rounded QB prospect to NFL teams. With 3,875 passing yards, 28 total TDs, and 452 rushing yards, he has proven his versatility and potential on the field.

Though the Ole Miss star does not possess the same pocket instincts as Shedeur Sanders, Jaxson’s mobility and knack for deep passes present an intriguing opportunity for NFL teams. With QBs set to rule the roost yet again at the NFL draft, here are three teams that Jaxson’s quality and skill set perfectly complement:

1] Cleveland Browns

Before we begin to make a case for the Browns, here is a statistic we need to digest–The Browns used four different QBs last season, making it 40 playmakers in total since 1999. Stability has never found a home in Cleveland and this is what they need to change this season.

Deshaun Watson will stick around due to his hefty contract. What the Browns need is a promising rookie and veteran free agent who can keep Watson on his toes and be capable of slotting in at QB1 should the lawyers make their annual visit.

For Jaxson Dart, the Browns is a low-pressure environment where he will have the privilege to learn the trade from the sidelines like Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, and Tom Brady did. Moreover, not all is doomed and gloomy with the Browns, as breakout stars Jerry Jeudy, Denzel Ward, and Garrett present promise in the Browns roster.

From the Browns’ perspective, Dart’s accuracy [only six INTs this season] solves their passing game massively. For context, the Browns this season are ranked 32nd in points scored per game and interceptions conceded.

Dart’s mobility will also help the Browns improve their total yards per game, a metric where they were the fifth-worst team this season. For Jaxson to be a success in Cleveland, all he needs to do is be consistent and ensure a stable environment.

2] Los Angeles Rams

Despite starting hot, the LA Rams’ offense has fizzled out as the season progressed. If one were to decipher the Rams’ offensive woes, two glaring issues pop up. Firstly, Cooper Kupp has been unlike himself this season.

Not only has Cooper’s offensive output taken a dip due to lackluster ball circulation by his teammates, but most importantly, Kupp has developed into a good blocking receiver.

Cooper’s selflessness, however, is a result of a glaring weakness in Matthew Stafford’s game–mobility. The 37-year-old QB struggles significantly in this department. This is evident by the fact that he has only 15 rushing TDs in his entire career and 0 this season.

This is where Jaxson Dart enters. The Ole Miss star’s inclusion serves dual purposes as he becomes a long-term Stafford replacement and also brings some mobility, which will free Kupp and Puka Nacua up.

Moreover, with Sean McVay at the helm, Jaxson Dart gets a hip and young HC who has always seen the importance of developing young players into key cogs of the roster.

3] New York Jets

With how things have transpired at the Big Apple this season, it will be a miracle if Aaron Rodgers continues to be a Jets player next season. This likely leaves a big Rodgers-shaped hole in New York where Jaxson Dart can slot in easily. The reason? The Jets’ receiving cohort.

Recently, a longtime NFL scout had reportedly said in his assessment of the Ole Miss star that all Dart needs is “a couple of speed guys”. With Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, and Garrett Wilson, Jaxson gets an experienced and highly technical group of “pace merchants” who can get the most out of his downfield passes.

A longtime #NFL scout on Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart, via @Schultz_Report “He’s gonna be a major steal in the draft. Throws the ball down the field as well as anyone, which I realize is kinda this lost skill in today’s game, but that’s what makes him so interesting. Get Dart a… pic.twitter.com/QH7F22Iss9 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 3, 2025

In Jaxson Dart, the Jets get a promising prospect who makes the most of their resources, allowing them to improve rather than rejig their squad for the umpteenth time. Additionally, Jaxson finds an environment tailored to his strengths at the Jets—a win-win for all sides.