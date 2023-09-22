After Brilliant Camaraderie in Singapore, Carlos Sainz Chooses to Take “the Other Side” Over Latest Rift With Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc showcased a masterclass of how to race as a team at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend as they helped Ferrari register their first win of the 2023 season. The Monegasque managed to keep Ferrari’s rivals at bay for as long as possible to ensure that the Spaniard crossed the line to register his second F1 victory. However, just a few days after showcasing such camaraderie, Sainz has now chosen to take “the other side” with Leclerc.

Sainz has done so despite Leclerc having sacrificed himself at the Singapore Grand Prix last weekend to help the 29-year-old win a race for the team. After the race, Leclerc explained why he was keen to help the Spaniard win the race even if it meant that he could not win it himself.

“I changed the choice of tires with a soft one this morning to try to do exactly what we did. Take P2 from the start and then try to slow down the others so that Carlos leads, and then I can stop before Carlos without him being undercut,” explained Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz disagrees with Charles Leclerc’s taste in music

Ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend, both Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were asked to pick an artist from the two options they were given. When asked to choose between Adele and Ed Sheeran, the Spaniard did not hesitate to pick the latter.

On the other hand, Leclerc seemed disappointed with his Ferrari teammate’s choice. He told Sainz, “Oh no, I am into depressing music. I am sorry“. On hearing the same, the 29-year-old hilariously sang one of Adele’s famous songs, “Hello“.

The Spaniard sang, “Hello from the other side,” a famous line from the British singer’s iconic song. As for Leclerc, he has made it abundantly clear on repeated occasions that he is a fan of “depressing” music.

Charles Leclerc is a huge fan of “depressing” music

Charles Leclerc, who has released some hit singles himself, has stated on several occasions previously about why he prefers to produce “depressing” music. When asked about the same in an interview earlier this year, the Monegasque replied, “I am always happy. But I love depressive music. I am like this. I cannot change it. Even when I am happy, I listen to depressive music“.

He then added that he did not intend to send any message when asked if his depressive music was a sign of his mood during this season. However, the 25-year-old did admit during the interview that it just so happens that the taste of his music is similar to how Ferrari’s season had panned out until then.