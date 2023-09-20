After Finally Becoming Ferrari’s Hero, Carlos Sainz Told to Secure His Future Elsewhere

The previous two races have shown just how good of a driver Carlos Sainz can be. Having secured back-to-back pole positions, Sainz is now being accepted by the Tifosi as their premier driver rather than just the team’s second driver. While Charles Leclerc was once the only one enjoying the spotlight, he now shares it with his Spanish teammate, who is responsible for ending Red Bull’s unbeaten streak. Despite Sainz’s latest breakthrough with Ferrari, Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert thinks he should secure a future in another team, as reported by F1 Maximaal.

For the past few months, there has been speculation about Sainz securing a seat with Audi, who will replace Alpha Romeo on the grid in 2026. In Ferrari, Sainz was often the second driver, as the team would make strategies around Leclerc. As such, joining Audi might have meant the Spanish driver would be the team’s lead driver.

While the theory had a lot of credibility to it before the Italian GP, the mood within the Prancing Horse camp might not be the same anymore. With contract extensions not signed, the 29-year-old has a decision to make, especially after Herbert’s latest statement.

Johnny Herbert believes Carlos Sainz would be a good fit for Audi

For the last two seasons, Ferrari has been more of a Leclerc-only affair, with most fans looking at him to take them back to their glory days. However, over the last two races, the team has seen some incredible driving from Sainz, which has led to a shift of focus.

The Spaniard’s contract runs till the end of the next season, and there haven’t been any talks about him signing a new contract yet. As such, F1 Maximaal quotes Johnny Herbert, who believes Sainz teaming with Audi would be the better deal.

“Monza was a sign that if he gets it right, he can do it and would fit in well. Just like his father, he has the right mentality. He is very strong in his head and has a very good insight into cars and that is what Audi will need.”

Should Sainz sign for Audi, he might either look for a one-year contract extension with Ferrari or risk not racing for a season.

Given how quickly the nature of the sport changes, a season’s gap might be a huge gamble for the Spaniard, who has a decision to make. It will come down to Sainz’s priorities about his present rather than his future and where his loyalties lie.

Sainz in favor of staying with Ferrari

The Sainz-Audi saga has slowly but steadily gained wind. As Ferrari continues to improve, the thought of one of their drivers potentially leaving the team might affect morale within the camp. However, last month, an unnamed member from the 29-year-old’s team told Sports Illustrated (FanNation column) about Sainz not looking for a change of teams.

Talking about the prospects of the Spaniard, the team member said, “Plan A is Ferrari, Plan B is Ferrari. And Plan C also remains Ferrari.”

With his loyalties lying with Ferrari, it would make perfect sense for Sainz to stay with the Maranello-based outfit. Having shown his capabilities over the last two races, Sainz seems to have found his footing within the team and could pair up with Leclerc to produce a dominant driver lineup for Ferrari in the coming seasons.