After Giving ‘All in’ for Monza, Ferrari Will Concede to Aston Martin Amidst the Weekly F1 Shuffle; Claims Fernando Alonso

Ferrari’s strong performance at their home track in Monza helped them overtake Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship standings. However, Fernando Alonso believes that the momentum will shift in favor of them in Singapore, as per Mundo Deportivo. The weekly shuffle in Formula 1 can bring other teams back into contention against the prancing horses.

This season, the shuffle has been for who can be the second-best team on the grid. Since Red Bull has been ever-dominant, the tag of ‘best of the rest’ is highly sought after. The likes of Mclaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin, and Ferrari have all been in this situation at one point this season.

This shows how competitive F1 is at the moment. Especially behind Red Bull, there are four teams who are trying their best to finish P2.

Fernando Alonso: Rivals change from weekend to weekend

With the Singapore GP approaching, Fernando Alonso doubts if Ferrari can replicate their Monza heroics at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. Alonso’s comments come after a rather difficult weekend for him and the team in Italy.

Aston Martin struggled throughout the weekend as their car, the AMR23, was not well matched to the high-speed Monza circuit. Despite their best efforts, Fernando Alonso barely finished in the points, grabbing two points by taking home P9.

However, the Spaniard is doubtful that Ferrari will be able to maintain the same level of dominance in Singapore. He emphasized on the unpredictable nature of the sport, where mid-table teams can suddenly rise to become the second-best team on any given race weekend.

Talking about this, Fernando Alonso said, “I think that rivals change from weekend to weekend. Paradoxically, in Zandvoort, it was Alpine that we were closest to. We will see if we can recover them in Singapore.”

Red Bull’s winning streak could end in Singapore

Red Bull has won 15 races in a row, with Max Verstappen winning 10 consecutive Grand Prix. The two-time F1 champion recently said that Singapore would not be their best week and this gives hope to other teams like McLaren, Mercedes, Aston Martin and Ferrari, who they see this as an opportunity to end Red Bull’s dominance

Wolf acknowledges that if for any team to challenge Red Bull’s dominance, they will need the Milton-Keynes-based outfit to make mistakes.

Red Bull Chief, Helmut Marko, considers Singapore to be the biggest challenge for his team. He believes that if they can clinch a victory in Singapore, they can dream of going undefeated for the rest of the season.