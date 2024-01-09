Stood in Mario Bros Campus in LA, Charles Leclerc Rates the $1.36 Billion Franchise Second After Harry Potter

Amid the F1 winter break, Charles Leclerc took a detour to Los Angeles, providing fans with a glimpse through his personal YouTube channel. While many of his Formula 1 counterparts are currently relishing quality time with friends and family, Leclerc actively explored the renowned Universal Studios at the Mario Bros campus. However, despite the $1.36 billion franchise being Leclerc’s favorite, the 26-year-old chose to snub it in favor of another. The Monegasque instead conveyed his profound admiration for the captivating world of Harry Potter.

Advertisement

While filming at the Mario Bros campus, one of Leclerc’s companions asked him if he was immersed in his dream world, given Leclerc’s admiration for Mario. Unexpectedly, rather than confirming with a nod, Leclerc shared his affection for Harry Potter.

However that wasn’t the end of it, the Monegasque driver went on to specify that Harry Potter takes the number one spot in his preferences, while Mario holds the position of his second favorite. He said, “I love Harry Potter! Harry Potter is my number one Mario is my number two.”

Advertisement

Apparently, Leclerc is a devoted enthusiast of the Harry Potter series and has been seen donning Harry Potter costumes on multiple occasions.

In his earlier interviews with Motorsport.com, he openly stated that Harry Potter is his favorite fictional character. However, what adds an intriguing touch is Leclerc’s revelation that those in his inner circle often remark on the similarity between him and the iconic wizard.

Who else traveled to Los Angeles with Charles Leclerc?

Following an 11-month break, Charles Leclerc has delighted his enthusiastic fans with a fresh vlog. Similar to many YouTubers, Leclerc also takes pleasure in offering glimpses of his life and adventures through these videos.

However, in this recent vlog, fans were pleasantly surprised to see Leclerc’s new girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, accompanying him. Even with their regular public appearances, the true nature of Leclerc’s relationship with Alexandra remains uncertain, as neither has officially confirmed the speculations of their relationship.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, without paying any heed to the ongoing rumors, the couple capitalized on the F1 summer break last year also. Leclerc and Mleux were spotted venturing together across Monaco, Corsica, and Sardinia. These shared adventures strengthened speculations of Alexandra being with Leclerc heightening the curiosity and excitement of fans.

Hailing from Italy, the 21-year-old Alexandra Saint Mleux is reportedly pursuing studies in Art History in Paris, France. Her Instagram page suggests a deep appreciation for art and a passion for sparking conversations around it.

Before entering into a relationship with Mleux, Leclerc was in a relationship with Charlotte Sine for three years. Unfortunately, in December 2022, Leclerc shared the heartbreaking news of his separation from Sine via an Instagram story.