After Max Verstappen Threat Over Helmut Marko’s Rumored Sacking, Red Bull Comes Up With Plan to Pacify the Crisis

In a surprising turn of events recently, several reports have referred to a potential civil war in the Red Bull camp. Brazilian outlet Globo was one of the first to report that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wants his long-time colleague Helmut Marko sacked from the side. As such reports continue to receive increased attention, Max Verstappen has issued a threat. Since the situation reportedly continues to worsen as the days go by, Red Bull have come up with a plan to pacify the same.

Advertisement

Previously, Globo had reported that Horner wants Marko sacked because of the latter’s insensitive remarks against Sergio Perez. The Austrian had grabbed all the headlines after he launched a “South American” jibe to criticize the Mexican for his poor performance this season.

Advertisement

Even though Marko did apologize for the same, the damage was done. Hence, Horner is reportedly now keen to get some control of the situation, and he wants Marko sacked to avoid further trouble.

Max Verstappen has made his loyalties clear at Red Bull

According to veteran journalist Erik van Haren, Red Bull are keen to keep calm after stories emerged about a power struggle between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko. The journalist adds that Max Verstappen has reported to the Red Bull bosses that his loyalties lie with the 80-year-old.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ErikvHaren/status/1715076570958774421?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Van Haren adds that the Dutchman is keen to see Marko continue in the organization because of how close he is to the Austrian. While Verstappen is reportedly adamant that he wants Marko to stay put, the 80-year-old is confident as well that Horner is no one to sack him.

Helmut Marko is confident of staying at Red Bull

In a recent interview with ORF, Helmut Marko explained how he himself will decide when he wants his stint at Red Bull to end. “When and how I stop, when it’s over, I decide and not, for example, Mr. Horner,” explained the Austrian. Marko then also explained how there has been a shift in the way Red Bull has been operating since founder Dietrich Mateschitz passed away.

Advertisement

“Due to the new constellation, everything is different. Certain people are now trying to redefine their powers,” explained Marko. While the 80-year-old is undoubtedly a critical member of Red Bull’s team, his status in the organization is even more important if Max Verstappen backs him.

This is because since the Dutchman has been instrumental in helping Red Bull win back-to-back Constructors’ Championships, the Milton Keynes outfit may just need to stick with Marko for a bit longer because of his closeness to the 26-year-old.