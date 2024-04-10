Fernando Alonso Loses Interest In Being Lewis Hamilton’s Successor: “Mercedes is Behind Us”

Fernando Alonso is currently the talk of the town as he is the only world champion currently available in the driver market to sign for 2025 and beyond. In the recent past, the Spaniard has been linked with both Red Bull and Mercedes. While the seat at Red Bull may still seem attractive to Alonso, the 42-year-old seems to have lost interest in replacing Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes because of where the Silver Arrows find themselves at the moment.

Advertisement

When asked if he would want to move to teams higher up on the grid, the Spaniard replied, “That’s a very good question”. Following this, he took a direct jibe at the Silver Arrows who are struggling at the moment.

Advertisement

As per The Race, he said, “Mercedes is behind us [today], so it doesn’t feel that attractive.” Amid all the rumors that Alonso is evaluating his options about which side to join in 2025, there is a huge chance that he could even stay at Aston Martin beyond 2024 after he was happy with the way the Silverstone-based outfit performed at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“I think it was my best weekend [in recent times], inside the top five ever for me. P5 in qualifying, that lap, and P6 today in the race is completely out of position,” he explained.

Alonso then added that he is very proud of Aston Martin as a result. He believes they are the fifth-fastest side and will challenge Mercedes for fourth during the rest of the season.

Is Fernando Alonso staying at Aston Martin?

Fernando Alonso is still to sign an extension with Aston Martin beyond the 2024 season. The team seem ready to offer him an extension as they want to see the Spaniard lead the side even in 2025.

Pedro de la Rosa, the ambassador for the British team, does not believe the team will want Alonso to depart. He knows the importance of having the 32-time GP winner in the team to lead them forward amid the ongoing underwhelming performances of the Spaniard’s teammate, Lance Stroll.

Advertisement

De La Rosa believes that Aston Martin are doing everything in their potential to convince Alonso to stay. The team is trying their best to develop a competitive car that is likely to help the Spaniard fight for higher points-scoring finishes in the future.

While Alonso seems happy with Aston Martin’s progress at the moment, he could decide to leave the team if Red Bull decides to part ways with Sergio Perez and approaches him. An opportunity at Red Bull is likely to convince any driver to join them, considering how the Milton Keynes-based outfit have dominated the last few seasons.