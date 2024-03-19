Pierre Gasly Buys Stake in Semi-pro French Soccer Club

Earlier this week, Pierre Gasly delved into the world of soccer officially, when FC Versailles, a third-tier French soccer club announced him as their new co-owner. With this, Gasly, who is already a big-time soccer fan, strengthened his bond with the sport.

In a report published by FC Versailles‘ official website, Gasly said, “I am delighted to get involved with FC Versailles. Because I have always wanted to get involved in professional football.”

Gasly will share the team’s ownership with entrepreneurs Alexandre Mulliez and Fabien Lazare. He may be formally associated with FC Versailles, but his heart also belongs to another soccer club.

The 28-year-old has been a Paris Saint Germain fan for several years. Contrary to FC Versailles, PSG competes in the French Ligue 1 (their top division) and are regular favorites to win the European Cup every season. When away from F1, Gasly often attends PSG home matches at their stadium in Paris and has never hidden his love for the sport.

With his first-ever venture into the soccer world, Gasly joins the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas in becoming part owners of other sports teams. While Hamilton is a co-owner of NFL club Denver Broncos, Bottas has stakes in Finnish Ice Hockey team Lahti Pelicans.

Pierre Gasly joins an elite list

After Gasly’s entry into the world of sports, he joins an elite list of athletes who have made sizeable investments in other sports.

In 2022, Lewis Hamilton became a part of the Walter-Penner Family Ownership Group to become a co-owner of the Denver Broncos. He joined the Walmart heirs on their record takeover of the NFL team for a whopping $4.65 billion.

On the other hand, NFL superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce invested in the F1 team Gasly drives for. They became a part of Otro Capital’s investment sand joined high-profile athletes such as Rory McIlroy and Anthony Joshua to invest in Alpine.

Alpine has another celebrity investor in Ryan Reynolds, one of Hollywood’s biggest names. He is also making waves in the world of soccer as owners of Wrexham United. Gasly could have very well taken inspiration from Reynolds, who is incredibly passionate about his team and wants to take them to the top flight of English soccer.