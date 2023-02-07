Alex Albon Boasts His $1 Million Classic Ride Is “Way Cooler” Than Lando Norris or Carlos Sainz’s Supercars

Formula 1 drivers love the thrill of high speeds which is evident from their liking for supercars. But not many of the current F1 drivers have a taste of bespoke, muscled-up old cars as Alex Albon does.

The Williams driver recently posted a picture of him and his girlfriend Lily Muni enjoying the California Sunset with a stunning ride. And the star of the picture was the customised Porsche 911.

The Thai driver captioned his clicks with, “Sunset drives with my girl, and Lily!” And if you were given the chance to ride the beast, how could you not fall in love with it!

Alex Albon pulled some string for a ride with the classic Porsche

The elegant-looking Porsche Alex Albon recently posted is owned by Singer Vehicle Design. The California-based company restores classic cars, specially redesigned Porsches from the ’90s

While a basic 911 starts at around a Hundred grand, redesigned Singer variant starts at close to half a million Dollars. And the sombre yellow one Albon was riding would set you back $1 Million.

Singer specially designs and customises its cars for customers with at least a 1-year waiting period. But the Thai driver confessed he took a rather unconventional route to spend a day with the car.

Albon said he met the CEO of Singer while he was in the US. And after a couple of rounds of karting, he asked if he could borrow one of his beauties for a day.

Albon said, “I know Rob Dickinson, who’s the CEO of Singer. And I went karting with him one day along with Jenson Button.”

He added, “I had a free day from my training, and I was like, ‘Okay, how do I spend my free day best?’ And I’m a huge fanboy of Singer, I love what they do.” And voila!

$1 Million worth Classic Porsche way cooler than a Ferrari or McLaren says Albon

Alex Albon admits he could only borrow it for a day. However, the Williams driver wishes that the Porsche might be cooler than some of the company cars his colleagues drive.

Recently, Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz took the delivery of his Tailor-made Ferrari 812 Competizione swapping out his old VW Golf. While Lando Norris designed his own McLaren Artura.

Even Max Verstappen was seen shopping for a Ferrari SF90. But the modern cars are no match as Albon claimed proudly, “I think that car is way cooler than Carlos’ or Lando’s car, that’s for sure.”

Sainz and Lando’s cars combined cost more than $1 Million. But the Thai driver feels buying his yellow beauty would be as difficult as winning the Championship at this point.

He added, “Unfortunately, I might need to renegotiate my contract to get a Singer. They might be a little bit out of my price range for now.”

Porsche is looking for a way to get into the F1 grid and reportedly has had talks with Williams. And if Porsche comes knocking at your doorstep, maybe Albon might find a way to buy the beloved ride.

