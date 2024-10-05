mobile app bar

Alex Albon Can’t “Joke” About Taylor Swift Around Swifty Girlfriend Lily Muni He

Mahim Suhalka
Published

Lily Muni He, Taylor Swift & Alex Albon

Credits- IMAGO

Taylor Swift is currently one of the biggest pop stars in the world, if not the biggest. She has become a billionaire thanks to her incredibly successful albums, endorsements, and concerts. Her fanbase is so massive and dedicated that there’s even a term for her followers: “Swifties.” As demonstrated by Alex Albon’s girlfriend, Lily Muni He, a Swiftie won’t tolerate hearing anything negative about the singer.

In the Track Limits podcast, Albon revealed that he told Lily, that Adele was better than Swift, and she lost it. “My girlfriend is a massive Swifty and… You don’t joke about Taylor Swift. Crazy! I was just like woah. It was news to me,” he added.

Lily, a pro golfer from China, has been in a relationship with Albon since 2019, and the Williams driver knows her through and through. But he had to learn about the unsaid rule about ‘no Taylor Swift jokes’ the hard way. However, her devotion to Swift should not come as a surprise, since Lily missed Alex’s Monaco GP in 2023 to attend an Eras Tour concert.

As such, even if Albon finds Adele better than Swift, he cannot bring it up ever again.

Lily, however, is not the only die-hard Swift fan among WAGS in the F1 grid. Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly too their partners to an Eras Tour concert in Milan earlier this year. They enjoyed the outing so much that Gasly admitted that he was now a Swifty.

“I guess I am now – and Charles as well. I must admit it was an incredible experience, I’ve never seen and heard such energy in a stadium,” Gasly said.

However, it isn’t just the women of the paddock who are big Swift fans. Mercedes driver George Russell admitted he was a Swifty too, when he attended her concert at Wembley Stadium in London in August.

