Alex Albon Has a Fighting Chance at Becoming DTS Producer With Latest Demo Impressing Fans

Netflix’s sixth season of the popular documentary series Drive to Survive premiered on February 23. Given that the show’s writers were well aware that the on-track actions would not be sufficient to pique spectators’ interest, they introduced a new narrative. This new plot revolves around Alex Albon, imitating the show’s director. The Thai British driver was observed talking with Logan Sargeant in episode 9, presumably summarizing the biggest storyline for season 6. The 27-year-old driver explained how Daniel Ricciardo would have been hiding behind Nyck de Vries, looking for a chance to seize the Dutchman’s seat. The F1 fans on Twitter have responded enthusiastically to Alex Albon’s imitation. Some even go so far as to say he has an excellent chance of becoming a DTS producer.

On X (previously Twitter), the episode’s scene has gone viral. A fan using the handle @albongarage has tweeted the exact moments of the mimicry. Albon, who was doing the demo, talked about how the show’s cast members were the most delighted about Ricciardo’s return.

The Williams driver remarked, “All I know is the most excited people when Danny Ricc came out with Netflix. Later, Albon requested Sargeant politely to allow him to lead the American driver through the episode, pointing out that he already knew how it would progress.

While performing the demo, Albon explained, “Here we have Danny Ricciardo Watching on the sidelines.” Subsequently, Albon quoted Ricciardo saying, “Yeah It hurts not to be racing.” The 27-year-old later again quoted Ricciardo, claiming how the Honey badger would’ve reacted to his comeback.

Albon described, “Danny looking at it like a big smile on his face and saying, “It is what it is, you know? I never left. I never left. I’m back, baby.” Although Alex Albon’s portrayal of the director on the show has enthralled fans, his recent performance for a fictional DTS testing episode has also impressed them in 2024.

Twitter F1 fans respond to Alex Albon’s spectacular DTS director demo

After demonstrating his role as DTS director on the show, Albon recently tweeted that he created a fictional DTS testing episode for 2024.

The draft that Albon made was read as, “Montage of all the new cars, new helmets, new suits–camera pans to a loose drain cover–cut to laps on laps on laps– testing done– next shot: race day in Bahrain. Lights out & away we go.”

The fans have responded pleasantly to his presentation of the draft. Some reactions we have taken from them are given below.

Some fans even suggested that the DTS producers might have copied the note from Albon’s draft.

Whether or not the DTS producers use Albon’s script is a question for the upcoming season. However, before that, fans will be waiting to see how the 2024 season plays out.