Alex Albon Wants to Break Free from Williams, Despite Impressive Results in 2023

Alex Albon was impressive in 2023 is probably an understatement. The Thai driver carried an underperforming Williams car to the top 10 several times, to the surprise of several experts and fans. While the FW45 was quick on straights, it wasn’t an efficient car and thus Albon got plaudits for an outstanding haul of 27 points in the season. However, despite this, the 27-year-old is looking to leave Williams.

Advertisement

According to ESPN, Albon, who currently has a contract with Williams until the end of the 2024 campaign, has become a hot property in the driver market. Sources suggest that two teams unsuccessfully tried to get the former Red Bull driver out of his Williams deal. Many are keeping an eye on how his contractual situation develops.

There have been reports that Ferrari has also been interested in getting Albon’s services, given his top form in a lower midfield team. Williams’ boss James Vowles is keen on retaining the Thai driver for the long term and building the team around him.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/wearetherace/status/1738612593680433605?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

However, Albon himself wishes to race at a top team again. While the Grove outfit has potential, it is unlikely that they are going to suddenly fight for wins and podiums, given their current state. Thus, Vowles won’t be in the best position to negotiate to make the 27-year-old stay if he wishes to take a top team drive.

If such an opportunity comes for Albon, it would be his shot at redemption after his past troubles at Red Bull. His struggles against Max Verstappen deteriorated his reputation. However, since his Williams stint began, the Thai driver has proven his mettle once again.

The redemption of Alex Albon

How the tables have turned for Alex Albon? Back in 2020-21, he was one of the top underperformers following his bad stint at Red Bull, taking a demotion to a reserve role. Cut to 2024, and he has multiple teams chasing his services for the future.

As mentioned earlier, many speculations connected Albon to Ferrari, with both the drivers of the Italian outfit having contracts expiring this year. So if either Carlos Sainz or Charles Leclerc don’t extend, that could be a potential seat for the Thai driver. Hence, the 2025 driver market will be very active with multiple drivers out of a contract for next season.

Advertisement

Thus, Albon can cash in on his good form if some emerging midfield team or a top side comes calling. While McLaren, Mercedes, and Aston Martin have their preferred drivers, even one of the racers from those sides wanting to jump ship can open up a door for Albon.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1744376821565563279?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

There is also the unlikely yet fitting return to Red Bull possible, with Christian Horner impressed with the #23 driver. Usually, the Austrian team prefers not to hire back the drivers they let go. However, Daniel Ricciardo’s return to Milton Keynes gives some hope for this probability.

Albon also opened up about his Red Bull demotion recently. He highlighted how the cars he and Sergio Perez raced in 2020 and 2021 respectively were very different. The point he was trying to highlight was that Perez has a larger deficit but his poorer results accentuated his deficit, which wasn’t the case.

Now, with the Mexican driver under the radar for his inconsistency in 2023, and his last contractual year this season, Albon could complete his redemption by replacing the man who replaced him three years ago.