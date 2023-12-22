“Alex to Mercedes Confirmed”: Fans Cook Wild Theories as Albon’s Beach Art for “Lewis Hamilton” Gets Blown Out of Proportion

The 2023 season is over and there is quite some time before the new one kicks off. All drivers are using this time to blow off the steam with activities they love to engage in. So is Alex Albon, who has taken to the beach. While spending time there, the Thai driver tried his hand at some sand art. However, Albon’s artwork has blown out of proportion as fans saw it as a hint that he may partner Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

The Williams driver drew two individuals holding hands with their initials, AA and LH. As he put out the photos on X (formerly Twitter), chaos ensued in the comments as fans took ‘LH’ to mean Lewis Hamilton.

Fans seemingly missed what Albon was hinting at via his art. Since Albon is vacationing with his girlfriend, Lily (Muni) He, his artwork was most likely for her, whose initials are also LH.

Below are some hilarious reactions to Albon’s post. One particular fan was ready to bid adieu to George Russell to see AA & LH’s partnership at Mercedes in 2025.

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He – F1’s power couple

Lily Muni He became a fan of Alex Albon while watching Netflix’s popular docuseries, Drive to Survive. The duo then met in Los Angeles and began dating in 2019. Currently, the couple is vacationing in Thailand.

Similar to Albon, Lily is also an athlete as she is an established professional golfer. Since Albon’s girlfriend is a golfer, many usually mock the Thai driver for not being good at the sport.

The couple is pretty active on social media and keep their fans updated about their personal life. Their vacation posts and the ones showcasing their personal and professional life have garnered quite a fan following.

To top that, they often also have some hilarious responses that they leave on each other’s posts. Moreover, Lily is often also seen in the paddock when she does not have her golfing duties.