“All the stories surrounding it have been pulled out of thin air by Mercedes” – Helmut Marko accuses Lewis Hamilton of faking injuries after collision with Max Verstappen at Monza

“All the stories surrounding it have been pulled out of thin air by Mercedes” – Red Bull F1 boss Helmut Marko has pulled up Lewis Hamilton for faking injuries after his scary collision with Max Verstappen in the Italian Grand Prix.

The collision between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton at Monza has been a major talking point in the Formula 1 world ever since it happened, with drivers and team bosses throwing around their opinion.

This time it is Dr. Helmut Marko, who has accused Hamilton of blatantly faking injuries and seeking sympathy by claiming he will be visiting a doctor before the Russian GP at Sochi.

The Red Bull driver development head believes this is just a mental ploy by Mercedes to derail Red Bull’s mission of dethroning Mercedes from the pedestal of the sport.

“I was most annoyed about our botched pit stop.

“That’s the only reason Hamilton got into Verstappen’s zone. It was a racing accident, and all stories surrounding it have been pulled out of thin air by Mercedes.

“Verstappen had already got out [of his car] when Hamilton tried to get out of the gravel with the reverse gear. The medical car saw this and drove on.

“And then a show is put on that poor Hamilton is suddenly injured, etc.

Halo potentially saved Lewis Hamilton’s life

The halo is arguably the greatest invention to come out of F1, saving Romain Grosjean and now Lewis Hamilton. No wonder, Marko is impressed too, like Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was.

“Even if I was sceptical at first, I have to admit, just like in the fire accident [with Romain Grosjean], the halo was decisive in ensuring that things turned out so well.”

