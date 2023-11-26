AlphaTauri’s $126,000 Idea Generates More Problems Than Solutions as F1 Looks Forward to 2024 Campaign

F1 has already started focusing on 2024 as the current season comes to a conclusion this weekend at the Abu Dhabi GP. AlphaTauri has been one of the teams that have made major strides in terms of performance over the course of the season. But according to CEO, Peter Bayer, it may have come at the cost of some future complications for the team.

Advertisement

While talking to Sky Germany, Bayer reported, “The [new] floor actually works. So, it works in the sense that we get this expected increase in performance on the rear axle, more downforce.” However, this increased mechanical grip at the rear due to the new floor, which costs anywhere around $126,000, poses a problem for the team in terms of the overall balance of the car.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JunaidSamodien_/status/1728438520807571946?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Bayer explained, “But at the same time, this creates new problems. Because we now have to somehow try to bring it into balance at the front. And these are actually the issues that concern us now, but overall: the upgrade works and that’s for us of course also super important for the coming year.”

Before the Faenza-based team can focus on 2024, however, the team have one last challenge to overcome during tomorrow’s Grand Prix under the lights at the Yas Marina Circuit.

AlphaTauri looking to steal P7 from Williams in the championship

Seven points separate Williams and AlphaTauri in the Constructors’ championship. After the recent upturn in pace, AlphaTauri have been able to secure a string of good results that puts them in contention against the British team.

Yuki Tsunoda is eager to get the job done as a parting gift for team boss Franz Tost. But before he can wrap P7 in a box, the Japanese driver will have to overcome the challenge of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Motorsport/status/1726991132138316000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

After qualifying today, the odds look in the favor of the Faenza team. Yuki Tsunoda put in a fantastic lap during Q3 which secured P6 for the Japanese driver. On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo starts just behind Albon in 15th to pressurize the British-Thai driver. Sargeant will start the race from the back of the field in 20th after two track limits violations in Q1.

Tsunoda and Ricciardo will be looking to finish a tough 2023 season on a high for the to be rebranded Red Bull sister team.