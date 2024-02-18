Carlos Sainz’s Girlfriend Makes Showstopper Appearance for Mercedes Amid His Hunt for 2025 Seat

After announcing his split from Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton in 2025, Carlos Sainz will be eagerly evaluating his options for race seats next year. There are rumors that he could interestingly replace the seven-time champion at Mercedes. Amid such rumors, his girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, was recently spotted dropping an appearance at the 2024 Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid.

The event began on the 15th of February and ended on the 16th. It was held at the facilities of IFEMA, a quasi-governmental organization comprising the regional administration of the Community of Madrid, the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Montemadrid Foundation.

The 20+ designers gracing the event showcased their fall-winter collections at the show. Donaldson posted a few snaps of the event on her official Instagram account.

During the event, she sported two designer pieces by the luxury fashion brand Lola Casademunt. One was a pink overcoat and the second an elegant green evening dress.

Donaldson was also the showstopper as she walked down the ramp with the designer at the end of the segment. Now, it would be interesting to see if Carlos Sainz follows his girlfriend’s footsteps and forms an allegiance with Mercedes or not in the future.

Who are the other candidates for Lewis Hamilton’s seat at Mercedes in 2025?

The battle to bag that second Mercedes seat is going to be an intense one. As it stands, on the current F1 grid, 12 drivers will run out of contracts at the end of the 2024 season. Naturally, with a vacant seat at Mercedes, there will be a lot of suitors lining themselves before Toto Wolff.

One such name that has been doing the circles of the paddock is Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso. The 42-year-old is a two-time world champion and is highly rated in the F1 paddock. Because of his experience, experts believe that Alonso could be the perfect man to replace the outgoing Lewis Hamilton.

However, Alonso is not the only driver who is vying for that second Mercedes seat. Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli is another option. The 17-year-old Italian will be competing in the 2024 F2 season with Prema Racing.

Meanwhile, another driver in the mix is former Haas racer Mick Schumacher – the current development driver for the Silver Arrows. Wolff has himself admitted that he is considering Schumacher and 2023 F2 runner-up Frederik Vesti for that vacant Mercedes seat in 2025.