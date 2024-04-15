Charles Leclerc Embarrasses Himself Whilst Setting an Example in Front of Lando Norris and Alex Albon

A clip of the Twitch Quartet is going viral on X that cannot go unseen. For the unaware, the Twitch Quartet was a group consisting of F1 stars Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Alex Albon, and George Russell. It came into existence thanks to the COVID-19-induced lockdown back in 2020. So when the entire world was sitting at home unable to continue with everyday life, these four decided to get together virtually on Twitch. Now, there’s a video going viral where Charles Leclerc absolutely and hilariously embarrassed himself in front of his comrades.

Advertisement

The clip showcases Norris, Albon, and Leclerc playing Call of Duty together. In this scenario, Leclerc has died in the game and is fighting for revival in the game’s Gulag section. Gulag is a 1v1 matchup where the survivor gets a second shot in the main game. To boast his online gaming skills, Leclerc says, “Look at this Alex. Take an example of that.”

As soon as he finished his sentence, Leclerc was shot dead by the opponent before he could even react. This sparked an instant laugh riot from Norris and Albon.

Advertisement

Norris rubbed salt on Leclerc’s wounds by adding, “Do not take an example of that Alex, please. You were absolutely lead. You didn’t even see the guy and you were dead.” The desolate Ferrari man while groaning from his recent loss added, “I’m disappointed, I thought I would do it.”

The hilarious outcome of the clip gave us a short glimpse of what the Twitch Quartet was about. The four not only delivered entrainment to the fans during the lockdown but also strengthened their bond in real life.

Alex Albon gives revival hopes to the Twitch Quartet with Charles Leclerc and Co.

Despite disbanding the Twitch Quartet the four still rub shoulders in and around the paddock. So, even if they all can’t stream online together because of their busy schedules, the Quartet spends quality time in person. Alex Albon proved it when he revealed he grabbed dinner with George Russell back in 2022.

During that dinner, however, Albon discussed the Quartet with the Mercedes man and gave some exciting news. He said, “I had dinner with George and we did talk about doing some more streaming. I know George is down. So we need to convince the other two to do it as well. It will be cool to bring the group back together again.”

Advertisement

Although it’s been more than a year and the band is yet to get back together. Perhaps they can do that in a few years when they’re not busy racing each other. As of right now, all four drivers are at important junctions in their lives and busy proving their racing mettle.

It will be exciting to see one of the four become a future world champion in the coming years as all of them have the talent, they just lack the tools at the moment.