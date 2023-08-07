Already Petrified by Oscar Piastri Going 200 Mph Every Week, McLaren Star’s Mum Scolds Him for Touching Something More ‘Dangerous’

It is no secret that F1 is one of the most dangerous sports in the world. Major crashes are still a big part of the sport, even though the safety standards have increased considerably over the years. The thought of driving these cars instills fear in many, especially the family members of existing F1 stars. Such is the case with Oscar Piastri’s mom too. While she has made peace with her son driving in F1, Nicole Piastri (Oscar’s mother) is definitely not open to him trying two-wheelers out.

Weighing in at a maximum of 1,759 lbs., the current-era cars reach top speeds of nearly 200mph. Recently, during the Belgian Grand Prix, Williams’ Logan Sargeant reached a maximum speed of 200.7mph, the fastest any driver went that day.

While Nicole Piastri has somehow accepted that her son is a professional F1 driver and will drive fast cars for a living weekly, she is certainly not happy with her son’s latest photo.

Oscar Piastri gets a scolding from his mother for his latest photo

As the mid-season break continues, F1 drivers are resorting to new and fun ways to spend their free time. While many would choose to spend some time away from riding on four wheels, Piastri thought it would be a good idea to halve them instead. The Australian driver took to his social media account to post a picture of himself posing on a race-ready superbike. Little did he know that this would lead to his mother Nicole scolding him in return.

Nicole Piastri wrote,

“Oh no you don’t!!! Move away from the bike Oscar Jack Piastri. My heart can barely cope with cars.”

Oscar Piastri got an earful from his mother about being on bikes but he isn’t the only Australian driver whose mom told their son to stay away from a two-wheeled machine. AlphaTauri driver Daniel Ricciardo once had a similar incident.

Daniel Ricciardo was told to stay away from bikes by his mom

When Ricciardo was still young, he had a passion for bike riding. He loved them so much that Ricciardo wanted to make a career out of it, but it wasn’t meant to be. Ricciardo’s mother told him to decide against a career in two-wheels; thus, he decided to opt for four.

Even with the two additional wheels, Ricciardo’s mom is far from satisfied and at peace. During the first episode of the first season season of Drive to Survive, the Perth-born driver’s mother expressed her fear of seeing her son drive at such high speeds, in close quarters to other cars, as he tried overtaking them.

Given how brittle an F1 car can be and the incredibly high speeds they achieve, it is only natural for parents to feel scared for their child. The same thought may help many drivers stay focused while battling it out on the track.