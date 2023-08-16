American Audience Losing Interest in F1 Due to Max Verstappen’s Dominance Scares Andretti

As per recent development, F1 fans in the United States dropped out from witnessing Max Verstappen making history in the 2023 F1 season. As the Red Bull driver looks unstoppable, his continuous dominance is believed to have bored a part of the fans resulting in the sudden drop up. And this is what scared Formula 1 champion Mario Andretti, as per Dutch Racingnews365.

The Dutchman so far has won 10 out of 12 races. This is about 66% of his entire race win count, and that too within the summer break. In doing so, Verstappen also opened up a massive gap in the points table which moves him even closer to claiming his third world championship.

The Red Bull driver now has 125 points lead over P2 Sergio Perez. And this happened even after the Mexican driver had the same car underneath him. And this was one of the primary reasons why there was a sudden dip of about 650,000 fans in American F1 viewership off late.

Andretti showed concern over the massive Max Verstappen dominance

As Max Verstappen continued to dominate the 2023 F1 world championship, Andretti was full of appraisal for the 25-year-old. He gave the Dutchman full credit for his humongous performances.

Talking about this, the American motorsport personality said about fans dropping out, “Every fan has their own way of looking at this. I think it will be very interesting to see how long he can continue to dominate. He is making history and that is great for the sport.”

The 83-year-old specifically mentioned Verstappen’s superior ability to stay on top of his always. He emphasized the fact that the two-time world champion does not make mistakes, something which can be seen in the likes of Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc. And all of this has happened despite full efforts by rivals to take the Red Bull ace down.

Andretti hailed the F1 grid for their hard work

Even though Red Bull is currently miles away from the rest of the grid, Andretti feels the teams have done enough on their part to be competitive.

He said that every team and every driver has been performing at their absolute limit and were trying to get the better of Red Bull. However, none have succeeded so far.

Mario Andretti specifically pointed out the efforts made by McLaren. He mentioned the astonishing performances by McLaren in the British Grand Prix as well as in the Hungarian Grand Prix. All in all, according to the F1 world champion, every team is doing their best to challenge the night Red Bull.