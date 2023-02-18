“Guenther Always Gives the Best Memes”: Fans Reveal their Excitement Ahead of Drive to Survive’s New Season

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas Formula One Team engineer Guenther Steiner is interviewed before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

F1 fans have been buzzing ever since Netflix dropped the trailer for season 5 of Drive to Survive (DTS). Season 5 contains 10 episodes featuring some of the best behind-the-scenes content from the F1 2022 season.

DTS, which releases just a few weeks before the new season begins, helps get fans excited for the new season and provides some important details of how the new campaign may shape up. For example, it provides fans important information about how drivers and teams performed the previous season.

Ahead of season 5 of Drive to Survive, fans seem to be most excited to see Guenther Steiner. The Haas team principal has become a fan favourite in DTS because of his cheerful personality and the jokes he makes.

Netflix drops Drive to Survive season 5 trailer

The trailer of Netflix’s Drive to Survive season 5 begins with reigning Driver’s Champion Max Verstappen, who is set to return to the show after opting out last season. The new season is expected to feature the Dutchman extensively after he became a double world champion last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

Season 5 of DTS is also expected to extensively feature Haas team principal Guenther Steiner. The 57-year-old is expected to be most prominent in the ‘Like Father, Like Son’ episode that features Mick Schumacher.

In this episode, fans can expect to see the contract discussions with Mick behind the scenes. Fans will likely get a glimpse of how Steiner and the rest of the Haas team concluded that Nico Hülkenberg would be better suited to race for the side than Mick.

Fans are excited to see Guenther Steiner in DTS

But in the 80’s you would barely notice Gunther. I like DTS, very well produced and entertaining. Just manage you expectations, it’s funny to watch — Ana Maria Mendes 🇪🇺🇵🇹 (@ammendes_t) February 16, 2023

Gunther always gives out the best memes 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FupdaoMDl2 — 💖Babu💖 (@klayklay9813) February 16, 2023

“The (Drive to Survive) season starts with the bromance we didn’t know we needed between Gunther Steiner and Mattia Binotto.” Say no more 🤩 pic.twitter.com/AxdCMqAijy — Out of Context Mattia Binotto (@OfMattia) February 17, 2023

Details of Season 5 of Drive to Survive

Season 5 of Drive to Survive will release on February 24. This is the same day as the last day of F1’s pre-season testing. With the 2023 season set to kickstart on March 3 in Bahrain, fans will have ample time to finish the latest season of DTS.

Fans can watch Drive to Survive on Netflix, which both the maker and producer of the show. To access Netflix, fans will need a subscription. In the United States, Netflix’s plans begin from $6.99 and can go as high as $19.99 per month.

The lower-cost subscription is the most basic plan and usually comes with advertisements. If fans prefer seamless coverage, they would need to purchase the more expensive plans. Fans in the US can access Netflix via their mobile phones, tablets, television and laptops, depending upon their subscription.