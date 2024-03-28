Amidst Record Breaking Season, Sebastian Vettel Reveals How His Family Played Role in Not Returning to F1

Ever since Sebastian Vettel retired after the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, reports have claimed that he is contemplating an F1 comeback. However, with a record 24 races set to take place this year, the German has revealed how his family played a crucial role in persuading him not to return to the sport.

The ex-Ferrari driver was quoted by Motorsport-Total (as reported by Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter)), “There are 24 races [per year], and then it’s still significantly more than the 24 races.” Therefore, Vettel revealed that with his family and other interests in mind, he was sure that a comeback would not be an easy decision to rationalize.

While Vettel is not going to be making his F1 comeback anytime soon, the German might be on track to make a racing return soon. Vettel recently tested the Porsche 963 hypercar at Aragon amidst the German automobile icon’s preparations for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Many experts believe this to be his first foray into contemplating a racing comeback since his 2022 retirement from F1. The decision to not race in F1 again was motivated by the intense schedule this year’s calendar marks out.

For the first time in F1 history, there will be 24 races in a championship year. Moreover, with even more races being potentially added in the years to come, Vettel’s family-centric approach and other interests have most likely persuaded him to not consider a return to the sport.

Will Sebastian Vettel return to racing in 2024?

In the last few years of his F1 career and ever since then, Sebastian Vettel has been an advocate for social causes. One such cause is that of sustainability. F1’s extensive calendar and the logistics involved might not be aligned with this particular goal of his.

But that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old has given up on the dream of racing once again. With his most recent Porsche test, he might be on his way to making a sensational Le Mans debut. The Porsche 963 has been a competitive package and the idea of competing in one of the most iconic races of all time could entice him.

Vettel could also be eyeing a full-time entry into the World Endurance Championship. The championship is quickly becoming popular among ex-F1 drivers with Antonio Giovanazzi even winning the coveted race at the Circuit de la Sarthe with Ferrari last year. As opposed to the 24-race calendar in F1, WEC only has eight rounds.

Sebastian Vettel’s current stance on F1 does not mean he’s shut the doors to the sport completely. However, he did say, “Who knows, maybe it will become an issue again.”