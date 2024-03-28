mobile app bar

Amidst Record Breaking Season, Sebastian Vettel Reveals How His Family Played Role in Not Returning to F1

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Amidst Record Breaking Season, Sebastian Vettel Reveals How His Family Played Role in Not Returning to F1

Credits: IMAGO / Kirchner-Media

Ever since Sebastian Vettel retired after the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, reports have claimed that he is contemplating an F1 comeback. However, with a record 24 races set to take place this year, the German has revealed how his family played a crucial role in persuading him not to return to the sport.

The ex-Ferrari driver was quoted by Motorsport-Total (as reported by Junaid Samodien on X (formerly Twitter)), “There are 24 races [per year], and then it’s still significantly more than the 24 races.” Therefore, Vettel revealed that with his family and other interests in mind, he was sure that a comeback would not be an easy decision to rationalize.

While Vettel is not going to be making his F1 comeback anytime soon, the German might be on track to make a racing return soon. Vettel recently tested the Porsche 963 hypercar at Aragon amidst the German automobile icon’s preparations for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Many experts believe this to be his first foray into contemplating a racing comeback since his 2022 retirement from F1. The decision to not race in F1 again was motivated by the intense schedule this year’s calendar marks out.

For the first time in F1 history, there will be 24 races in a championship year. Moreover, with even more races being potentially added in the years to come, Vettel’s family-centric approach and other interests have most likely persuaded him to not consider a return to the sport.

Will Sebastian Vettel return to racing in 2024?

In the last few years of his F1 career and ever since then, Sebastian Vettel has been an advocate for social causes. One such cause is that of sustainability. F1’s extensive calendar and the logistics involved might not be aligned with this particular goal of his.

But that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old has given up on the dream of racing once again. With his most recent Porsche test, he might be on his way to making a sensational Le Mans debut. The Porsche 963 has been a competitive package and the idea of competing in one of the most iconic races of all time could entice him.

Vettel could also be eyeing a full-time entry into the World Endurance Championship. The championship is quickly becoming popular among ex-F1 drivers with Antonio Giovanazzi even winning the coveted race at the Circuit de la Sarthe with Ferrari last year. As opposed to the 24-race calendar in F1, WEC only has eight rounds.

Sebastian Vettel’s current stance on F1 does not mean he’s shut the doors to the sport completely. However, he did say, “Who knows, maybe it will become an issue again.”

Post Edited By:Vidit Dhawan

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Read more from Anirban Aly Mandal

Share this article

Don’t miss these