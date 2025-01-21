Angela Cullen Salary: How Much Did Lewis Hamilton Pay His Trainer Before Parting Ways

Lewis Hamilton’s former physio Angela Cullen is all set to reunite with the British driver albeit in a different role this time. She will join Project 44 — a charity Hamilton founded — as the team’s physio.

The 50-year-old New Zealander became quite the prominent figure alongside Hamilton as fans adored her each time she stepped foot in the paddock. Having joined Hamilton as his personal physio in 2016 and held this role till the start of 2023, she has been by the Briton’s side during both his highs and lows.

In her previous role as Hamilton’s physio, she reportedly earned $113,009 a year. While there are no reports about how much she will earn now, one can only expect that the Kiwi trainer will earn more than what she received back in 2023, having now also gained experience across the pond in IndyCar.

Lewis Hamilton has reunited with physio Angela Cullen Lewis signed Angela to his Project 44 company as he starts his new challenge at Ferrari ✍️ pic.twitter.com/x6Hcgkbq7R — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) January 21, 2025

With Hamilton set to start a critical chapter of his career at Ferrari — which could be his final one in F1 — Cullen could play a crucial role. While reports claim that she will no longer be involved with Hamilton on a daily basis, as she was before, she will help the 40-year-old transition into life at Maranello.

Although neither Hamilton nor Cullen have said anything about them reuniting, the news has broken all over social media. Given they split quite amicably after the opening race of the 2023 season, it won’t be too difficult for them to resume their association.

Cullen left Hamilton to take on a new challenge

Cullen left Hamilton in March 2023 and after taking some time off, joined fellow New Zealander Marcus Armstrong in IndyCar. Even while training the 24-year-old, Cullen would keep track of Hamilton’s performances, providing insight into how close the two got during their time together at Mercedes.

So, it seemed very likely that the two would reunite again. Fans on social media have been speculating about the same over the past month as both Hamilton and Cullen put up photos of them participating in winter sports. While there is no certainty of them being together, one can only assume that.

This is because while wishing Cullen the best of luck for her future back in 2023, Hamilton suggested he would love to take part in some adventure activities with the New Zealander. What further fueled rumors of them reuniting was that Cullen also put up a photo that had a 44 flag in the background.

Although Cullen deactivated her Instagram account shortly after, fans were quick to notice the same. Since then, rumors of them reuniting have been rampant. Now, it seems it is only a matter of time before one of them confirms the same.