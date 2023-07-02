Angry Lewis Hamilton Annoys Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff By Playing Blame Game With Sergio Perez

The Austrian GP weekend has already given its viewers so much drama over the weekend with an intense sprint day and even more off-track battles. However, one thing remained consistent- those pesky track limits. Now, just minutes into the race on Sunday, warnings and penalties are flying out the window, and Lewis Hamilton is not a happy man.

Being the first driver to be hit with a 5-second penalty just 16 laps into the race, Hamilton was out for vengeance. In an intense battle with Sergio Perez, the bad tidings of his looming penalty had Hamilton playing a backseat steward on the race track. Stuck behind the Red Bull, Hamilton made sure Perez’s antics were being scrutinized.

Lewis Hamilton throws Sergio Perez to the wolves

As the two drivers lapped the Red Bull Ring, each lap only piled on to Hamilton’s frustrations. According to him, Perez was blatantly evading track limits; this had Hamilton hoping the Mexican faced a similar fate as him.

Hamilton lit up the radio waves to call out Perez, while also taking a nuanced dig at the stewards. “yep, Perez went off at turn 10. if they’re dishing these things out they might as well know.”

And Hamilton took this personally. lap after lap, he reported on Perez’s actions that deserved a penalty. A couple of laps later, Hamilton couldn’t help but ask, “He is completely off Turn 10. Has he got a penalty yet?”

Hamilton wasnt happy with this news as he reported back, “This guy’s been off every single time.”

Toto Wolff asks Hamilton to just focus

Clearly being the first one to the slaughter had its effects on Hamilton who took it upon himself to monitor everybody’s track limits. Before serving his penalty, Hamilton was worried.

He went on his radio to once again pose the question: “Has anyone else got penalties yet?” And that’s when Toto Wolff steps in. We hear Wolff’s voice for encouragement or bearing bad news. But today, the message was different.

Wolff asked his driver to focus on his own race. The stern voice answered, “Lewis they’re all going to get penalties in front of you. all of them. so keep going.”

However, the itch wasn’t scratched for Hamilton who once again radioed his pitfall regarding the other drivers’ penalties. Once again, Wolff intervened, “Lewis the car is bad we know. please drive it.”

And thus, the subject was closed. For now. Surely Hamilton will have some strong statements to share in the media pen after the race.