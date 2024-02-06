Another Max Verstappen Documentary Set to Hit the Screens, Know Release Date and More

Max Verstappen is set to feature in another documentary this year, having featured in one last year as well. Last year, Viaplay released a three-part series called Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion. This series navigated through the Dutchman’s childhood and the hardships he faced before becoming one of the greatest drivers in F1 today. This year, Viaplay will release another three-part series on the Dutchman.

The latest series is called Off the Beaten Track. The first part of the series will release on February 15, and Viaplay will release the next two parts on February 22 and 29 respectively.

Verstappen himself has commented on his latest documentary and seems excited about it. As quoted by news.verstappen.com, the Dutchman said,

“Collaborating with Viaplay for ‘Off the Beaten Track’ was great. This series shows a different side of me that often goes unnoticed during the moments on the Formula 1 circuit. It offers an honest and a personal look at my career and life, my love for the different forms of motorsport and the people who inspire me”.

Ever since Swedish video streaming company Viaplay announced a partnership with Verstappen in 2022, they have produced a significant amount of exclusive content about the Dutchman. Viaplay signed this deal with Verstappen just a few months after the 26-year-old won his first championship in 2021.

As seen in the trailer above, Viaplay’s most recent documentary on Verstappen seems to focus on the Dutchman’s off-track life. The three-time champion has always said that he is a very simple person and seems to show a glimpse of the same via the documentary.

Max Verstappen’s documentaries also offer an insight into his familial life

In Viaplay’s first documentary, Max Verstappen: Anatomy of a Champion, the Dutchman’s father, Jos Verstappen, also made an appearance. The 52-year-old explained how the documentary attempted to show an “honest portrayal” of his relationship with Max.

Although there have been several reports in the past that Jos was an abusive parent and beat Max, the former Benetton driver denied the same in the documentary. As quoted by news.verstappen.com, Jos said that he was simply very proud to see the way Max has grown into a champion.

Jos then concluded his remarks by adding, “I hope this series will give viewers a greater appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work from all involved that go into achieving success at the highest level”. Viaplay’s upcoming documentary could now take off from where it left off last year and shed some more light on Max’s life.

It is no surprise that more and more producers are creating documentaries about Verstappen because of the increase in fandom the 26-year-old has achieved recently thanks to his domination on the track. If anyone thought that Max’s 2022 season was fantastic, they were in for a treat in 2023.

The Red Bull champ absolutely annihilated the field as he won a record 19 out of the 22 races last year. After a relatively slow start to the season with two wins after the first four races, he managed to win 17 out of the last 18.

His only defeat in midseason came at the Singapore Grand Prix. Max will now hope to carry on his form in 2024, with the hope that he can win a fourth consecutive championship.