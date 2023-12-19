Another Update on Michael Schumacher, and It’s Not Looking Good

Nearly a decade ago, Michael Schumacher endured a tragic accident during family time in France. Unfortunately, reports on the F1 icon’s well-being have consistently delivered pessimistic news. During these circumstances, one of his ex-team bosses has also contemplated the emotional toll of the past decade following Schumacher’s injury.

On the tenth anniversary of the tragic accident on December 29th, a new documentary, ‘Being Michael Schumacher,’ will be broadcast by ARD. Since this announcement, various individuals, including some of Schumacher’s closest companions, have shared their thoughts.

Particularly, a few weeks ago, his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt spoke out to provide his views on the 54-year-old’s absence from the public eye. In an interview with La Stampa Todt said, “The only thing I’ll say is that I adore Michael, I adore his family and it’s right to respect their privacy.”

However, while Todt has been the reliable connection for Schumacher updates with fans and the media, there is now another voice joining the conversation but with a distinct tone.

Will Weber, Schumacher’s ex-team manager, has recently spoken out about his former protege. As quoted by Blick.Ch, the 81-year-old said, “When I think about Michael now, unfortunately, I no longer have any hope of seeing him again. I should have visited Michael in the hospital.”

However, after the tragic incident, as Weber faced continuous inquiries about Schumacher’s health, his emotions reached a breaking point. He candidly expressed, “Why doesn’t anyone ask how I’m doing? For me, it was clear: Well, now it’s over,” indicating his realization of the need to sever ties with Michael.

What were the two critical errors that led to the current distressing condition of Michael Schumacher?

Following any tragic incident, there often arise theories speculating on a single factor that could have prevented it. In keeping with this notion German author and journalist Jens Gideon has also explored Michael Schumacher’s 2013 accident, unveiling his findings on the German broadcaster ARD.

Gideon pointed out two critical errors that have contributed to the German legend’s current state. According to Sun’s report, the first mistake involved the absence of snow on the ground, making skiing hazardous. Notably the second mistake was the initial responders’ misjudgment of the severity of Schumacher’s condition.

Schumacher’s ski instructor, Andre, was the first to reach the scene after the 54-year-old fell on the rock. Interestingly while elaborating on the matter Andre chose to give his perspective. He said, “You don’t go in there on a day like that. It was clear that there wasn’t enough snow.”

Andre also stressed that the initial responders misunderstood Schumacher’s condition, thinking it was better because he was conscious. As a result, they chose to airlift him to the nearby town of Moutiers. However, Schumacher lost consciousness mid-flight, leading to a decision to reroute to a specialized hospital in Grenoble. Considering this Andre noted that an earlier decision to go to Grenoble could have meant earlier treatment and a different outcome.

However, fate had its plans, as the German driver found himself in a 250-day medically induced coma, undergoing two surgeries to remove the blood clots.