“We’re still in a friendly phase because we never raced each other” – Lando Norris expects brutal competition with Russell, Albon, and Leclerc next season

“We’re still in a friendly phase because we never raced each other” – McLaren star Lando Norris will offer no freebies to George Russell, Alex Albon, and Charles Leclerc next season.

Lando Norris will have Alex Albon back for company next season, after his move to Williams was confirmed. This will re-unite the friendship of Norris, Albon, Charles Leclerc, and George Russell in the paddock.

–George Russell aka muscle flexer/ppt expert –Charles Leclerc aka ballet dancer/triangle player –Alex Albon aka asian tom cruise/loves @ albon_pets –Lando Norris aka full time streamer/first class muppet pic.twitter.com/WCuJ72OH5f — A҉urorå۵ ♡ (@Adropof_Blue) November 29, 2021

The quartet last competed together last season – Norris in McLaren, Albon in Red Bull, Leclerc in Ferrari, and Russell in Williams. Apart from Albon moving to Williams, the other change sees Russell making his dream move to parent team Mercedes.

But Norris is not willing to offer them any freebies, and is prepared to be ultra-competitive on the race track. And with competition expected to open up between the teams next season due to changes in regulation, he expects to compete directly with them on the race track more often.

“I feel like I can continue and make some improvements over the winter again and go into next year where I ended this one, which is better than where I started.

“We’re still at the point with George [Russell] and myself and Alex [Albon] and Charles [Leclerc] [where] there’s a lot of compliments and we get along and we chat, but things always change when you become competitive against each other.

“We’re still in a friendly phase because we never raced each other. But if all of sudden we go into next year and in the middle of the championship it’s me and Max [Verstappen] and Lewis [Hamilton], I don’t think there will be as much Mr. Nice Guy. That’s just the way it works.”

Also Read “He can sleep in my toilet”: Max Verstappen reacts bizarrely upon learning that McLaren driver Lando Norris had shifted to Monte Carlo