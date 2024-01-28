Aston Martin Boss Believes Red Bull Face More Challenge From Rivals in 2024

From the beginning of the 2023 season, Max Verstappen and his team established a significant lead over their competitors. Aston Martin was the only team that attempted to keep up with the formidable Austrian outfit. However, following specific updates, Aston Martin encountered notable challenges. Despite these difficulties, as the season unfolded, the team managed to overcome obstacles and reduce the gap with Red Bull. Now, Aston Martin team boss Mike Krack has shared his perspective on taking on Red Bull again. Additionally, he also believes that this time, it won’t be only Aston Martin creating difficulties for Red Bull on the track.

In a recent interview with Autosport, the Luxembourger stated that the racing field would become more tightly contested in the 2024 season. It is because, in Krack’s opinion, other teams are now coming up with “radical changes.”

However, while addressing his team, Krack emphasized the need for Aston Martin to remain focused to achieve the optimal final position. He elaborated, “But overall, I would be surprised if there are any major deviations from where we are now.” Last year, there were reports that Aston Martin took inspiration from the concept of Red Bull’s RB19.

This move provided the team with an advantage that was not seized upon by other competitors like Ferrari, McLaren, and Mercedes. However, as per Krack, in the upcoming season, all the teams are set to undergo substantial changes.

Which teams narrowed the gap with Red Bull?

While Red Bull enjoyed a successful season in 2023, they faced strong competition from various teams at different stages. The initial challenge came from Aston Martin, and later, McLaren joined the battle. After the Austrian GP upgrades, McLaren underwent a significant improvement in their performances.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri both displayed impressive skills, with the former showcasing his talents in races like Silverstone, Qatar, and Austria. Meanwhile, Piastri achieved a notable feat by winning the Sprint race in Qatar. While McLaren still have a huge gap to Red Bull, Stella remains hopeful about his side’s ability to catch up during the winter.

Nevertheless, toward the end of the season, two other teams witnessed a narrowing of the gap with Red Bull: Mercedes and Ferrari. In the Austin race, Lewis Hamilton posed a formidable challenge to Max Verstappen. Meanwhile, in races like Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, Charles Leclerc emerged as a strong contender against Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen.

Additionally, Carlos Sainz’s skilled driving made the Prancing Horse the sole team to disrupt Red Bull’s string of victories. Evaluating this fierce competition, one might speculate that the approaching 2024 season will definitely be posing challenges for Verstappen and his team.