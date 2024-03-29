Aston Martin Enters the Fray for Adrian Newey’s Services, as Ferrari Rumors Cool Off

As Red Bull has faced internal turmoil, there were reports of Adrian Newey being unhappy with that situation and wanting to move out of the team. Some rumors also came out that Ferrari may be the perfect landing spot for the British designer, who always wanted to work for the Italian team. However, as those rumors have cooled off now, reports suggest that Aston Martin covets Newey‘s services.

Advertisement

According to Autosport, Aston Martin team owner Lawrence Stroll wishes to sign up Newey to build the champion team he dreams of. Autosport reported, “Lawrence Stroll has upped the ante with a big-money contract offer over the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix weekend to lure the 65-year-old legendary designer from Milton Keynes to its nearby Silverstone headquarters”.

Stroll has been quite aggressive with his investment and efforts to raise the Silverstone outfit from an underdog midfield team to a top championship-winning outfit. The Canadian business magnate invested about $250 million in a state-of-the-art infrastructure and factory upgrade at the team’s headquarters in Silverstone.

Advertisement

Poaching Newey from Red Bull could be the next building block that Stroll wants to help Aston Martin take the next step. Even Ferrari wanted the 65-year-old’s technical genius to sort out their car development troubles, which has kept them away from a championship challenge.

Newey is one of the most sought-after aerodynamicists as he has nailed the ground effect regulations to produce two impeccably dominant cars for Red Bull since 2022. As things stand, the Briton wants to stay put at Red Bull, unless something drastic happens behind the scenes.

How Ferrari would want to make a super team with Adrian Newey and Lewis Hamilton?

Adrian Newey always had two main things on his bucket list – one was working with Ferrari and the other was working with Lewis Hamilton. With the seven-time champion moving to Maranello, Newey can fulfill both of his wishes with one move.

Even the Italian team would most likely move mountains to have the British aero genius work his magic on their Scarlet cars. Having Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton drive a car that Newey designs will most likely make nothing short of a super team.

It could all come together for Ferrari, who have not won the Constructors’ Championship for the past 16 years now. Overall, it all comes down to whether Newey wants to leave his top position at Red Bull or not.

Advertisement

The 65-year-old has worked at Milton Keynes since 2005 and is an integral pillar of the team. So, unless he wishes to leave for a new challenge to Maranello, Ferrari may not be able to build this super team that they would want.