Australian GP To Conduct Thorough Investigation After “Horrific” Track Invasion By Fans

There was a lot of on-track action in the 2023 Australian GP. The epic race saw 3 red-flag incidents and multiple safety car restarts as 8 cars failed to cross the finish line.

However, the most shocking incident was the visuals of fans openly invading the circuit whilst the cars were still on track. Fans managed to climb the fence and swarmed the track during the post-race cooldown lap.

The video clearly shows fans walking on the tarmac while the cars are still present. The steward summoned the organisers, the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, post-race due to a “spectator track invasion before the conclusion” of the race

Fans invade track following Australian GP

Many fans’ lives were endangered due to the negligence of the organisers of the Australian GP. A video captured by fans showed fans invading the track after the race ended.

Even Lewis Hamilton warned his team on the radio. The Mercedes driver told his engineer, “There are people on the track. There’s a lot of fans out,” as he dodged a couple of fans on the way.

According to Steward’s report, a large number of fans managed to breach security and invade the circuit while the cars were still present. The stewards deemed the circumstance to be “unsafe” for fans, drivers and race officials.

Stewards even reported fans present near Nico Hulkenberg’s car while it “still had its light flashing red”, i.e. possible electrical discharge being present. A mishap in this situation could have had grave consequences for a fan’s life.

A thorough investigation demanded by FIA into the mishap

The Australian Grand Prix Prix Corporation (AGPC) chief executive, Andrew Westacott, conveyed that a thorough investigation will be done into the mismanagement. The Australian GP boss claims the situation could have become “horrific” at any instant.

Westacott said, “We met with the FIA last night until late into the evening and we are going to conduct a thorough investigation. There’s a protocol that allows fans to enter the track, but it has to happen safely.”

He claimed it was too early to blame security personnel or circuit infrastructure. According to the rules, fans are allowed to enter the track once all cars are cleared. But Westacott claims a group of fans didn’t follow the protocols.

🚨 BREAKING: The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has been summoned to the stewards over the spectator track invasion at the end of the race #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/0Qv70UaKeG — Autosport (@autosport) April 2, 2023

He added, “We’ve got a lot of CCTV and we’ve got a huge amount of footage we’re going to have to pour through over the next couple of weeks.”

The FIA have accused the AGPC of breaking the International Sporting Code’s Article 12.2.1.h. The body must submit a “formal remediation plan to the FIA” as per norms. Westacot has denied any mal intention of fans and the need to ban individuals from further races.