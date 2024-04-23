Vogue Italia Praises Lewis Hamilton for Bringing Fashion to the F1 Paddock

For the longest of times in F1 history, fashion was not associated with the sport. Most of the drivers and team personnel wore only their side’s outfits. Lewis Hamilton, however, has been at the forefront of bringing about a change by wearing stylish outfits of his choice to the paddock on Grand Prix weekends. For this, Vogue Italia praised the seven-time world champion.

Vogue Italia pointed out how Hamilton is a pioneer in the world of fashion. He promoted it immensely leading to other F1 stars ditching their teams’ apparel and wearing what they liked and wanted to.

“The person who helped the world of fashion enter the paddock was certainly Lewis Hamilton, who will wear that same horse on his chest from 2025, in his nineteenth season in F1. A combination between Ferrari and the seven-time World Champion, which will become explosive from any point of view you want to look at,” read an article on Vogue Italia’s website.

Vogue Italia also highlighted Hamilton’s contribution to helping F1 become more diverse. They praised his “professionalism” and “strength on the track”, believing that it brought the sport closer to communities that didn’t follow it much before. The Italian media outlet feels a female F1 driver could feature on their cover soon, as a result.

Amidst criticism, Hamilton continues to flaunt his outfits in the paddock. The confidence he exudes has inspired drivers like Zhou Guanyu and Pierre Gasly to freely express themselves in the paddock.

Lewis Hamilton is now an ambassador for several brands

Lewis Hamilton is associated with several fashion brands around the world including Valentino, whom he most recently signed with. Because he moves to Ferrari in 2025, the 39-year-old could end up partnering with several more Italian brands.

Meanwhile, during his time with Mercedes, Hamilton also collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger and became the company’s brand ambassador. His partnership with the American fashion company helped him have his collection called TommyXLewis. This collaboration will come to an end after the culmination of the 2024 season but Hilfiger himself holds Hamilton in very high regard.

While there is no doubt that Lewis Hamilton is a fashionista, he once also revealed an important reason behind his wearing different stylish outfits to the paddock. The 39-year-old explained in an interview with GQ how he hopes to use his fame to create a platform for young fashion designers by flaunting their outfits on Grand Prix weekends.