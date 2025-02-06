Lewis Hamilton Is “Impressed” by Mercedes’ $30 Million Deal With New Sponsor

F1 Grand Prix of Spain Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team is celebrating after conquering 2nd place in the race of the 2024 Spanish GP | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

A new era has officially kicked off at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton’s departure to drive for Ferrari. But the driver lineup change isn’t the only thing that is new with the Silver Arrows in 2025. After their long-standing partnership with Puma, Mercedes have onboarded Adidas as their official apparel partners — a deal that will reportedly see the team bag $30 million annually.

In many ways, this partnership is a mutually beneficial correlation between two of Germany’s biggest brands. For Adidas, it would have been a strategic move to secure another sporting Goliath from their country after losing out on the German National Soccer team’s deal with Nike.

Moreover, as per Sky Sports F1 reporter, Craig Slater, Hamilton himself had given his blessings to this union before he departed the team at the end of the 2024 F1 season.

“Toto Wolff today explained how Lewis Hamilton genuinely was impressed with the fact that Mercedes are going with this supplier from here on,” Slater said.

While Hamilton is now keenly invested at Ferrari and will be dedicated to their sponsors, he will certainly keep an eye on what Adidas and Mercedes accomplish with their new association.

Adidas is known today as a pioneer of inclusivity in sports — something that Hamilton holds dear to his heart as well. In fact, it was Adidas who gave Jesse Owens a sponsorship deal at the 1936 Berlin Olympics making him the first black athlete to have any kind of endorsement deal.

While this partnership has been known to the paddock for some time now, today was the first time that people got to see this deal come to fruition as the Brackley-based squad took to their social media platforms to showcase their 2025 collection.

Adidas are all set to break Puma’s F1 monopoly with Mercedes partnership

The Mercedes F1 team quickly went viral on social media platforms as they released their team kits and other merchandise for the 2025 season — in the traditional stylings of the Adidas brand.

Many of the posts showed the team’s 2025 drivers, George Russell and Kimi Antonelli decked in the new collection. Moreover, team principal, Toto Wolff also posed in front of the camera to show off their latest drip.

The Boss pic.twitter.com/wmu85AUX7Y — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) February 6, 2025

Adidas’ entry into motorsport will not be their first time in F1. However, in the modern era of the sport, it will be the first time that they will go head-to-head with one of their direct rivals. Before 2025, Puma had been supplying kits to teams like Mercedes and Ferrari. They even had partnerships with the likes of Red Bull and McLaren in the past.

Puma’s motorsport lineage also goes beyond just F1. They have been official suppliers to BMW and Porsche. With Adidas’ entry, there is a new competitor in town. But Puma have acted fast after losing Mercedes as they signed on Aston Martin from the 2025 season onwards.