Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc could return their $4.6 Million worth cars to Ferrari

Ferrari has recalled almost all the cars it has sold since 2005 including the models owned by Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

It looks like Ferrari is having a bad year all around, a Reddit user said after Ferrari announced that it had recalled all the cars it has sold since 2005.

In F1, Ferrari had had a bad couple of years before it came back on top in the 2022 season getting the Tifosi excited about the chances of a title win. However, these hopes did not last long or do not seem to last long given the results from the first half of the season.

Now, the Italian manufacturers have recalled almost all of the cars it has sold since 2005 due to potential risks of brake failure.

The list of cars also includes LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta which are also owned by Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari 488 Pista owned by Charles Leclerc. The collective cost of these three cars owned by the two F1 stars is $4.6 Million.

The reason behind the recall is the issue with the brake fluid reservoir cap. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a whopping 23,555 Ferraris are implicated and need to be serviced.

Lewis Hamilton took his LaFerrari Aperta for a spin around Hollywood

The seven-time world champion owns an incredible collection of cars in his garage. He has a net worth of $285 Million. Hamilton does not shy away from spending big and showing it off.

In all of his car collections, LaFerrari Aperta is the most expensive one. He was recently filmed out and about in Hollywood taking his Ferrari for a spin.

Unlike the LaFerrari Coupe, which is red, the British driver owns the Aperta in a gloss white paint scheme.

