“Brilliant impression of Toto Wolff by Ted Kravitz!”- F1 reporter mocks Mercedes team principal’s 2021 Abu Dhabi GP radio message

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff’s radio message to Michael Masi at the 2021 season finale will live long in the memory of F1 fans.

The 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi was memorable, but was marred by major controversy. Max Verstappen snatched the World Title away from Lewis Hamilton on the very last lap, after a questionable call made by race director Masi.

It led to huge backlash in the immediate aftermath of the race. “No Michael no, that is so not right,” Wolff screamed on the radio. The Silver Arrows even filed a protest, which was later overruled.

Toto Wolff to FIA: “No Mikey, No, No, Mikey! That was so NOT Right!” – Abu Dhabi Radio pic.twitter.com/gbx4sI0lFk — D9A (@Don9Ahmad) December 13, 2021

We’re almost halfway into the 2022 season now. But those few hours in Yas Island are still fresh in the mind of fans, and even reporters. Ted Kravitz, who works as a track side reporter for Sky Sports, reminded everyone about the infamous evening in Abu Dhabi.

While talking about how team bosses can no longer talk to race directors mid race, he impersonated Wolff by saying, I think we’ve heard the last of “‘No Michael no, that is so not right’ from Toto Wolff and Christian Horner.

Also read: “That is definitely the worst strategy ever”- Charles Leclerc and Ferrari strategy woes continue in Monegasque’s F1 game

No more Mercedes vs Red Bull battles on the team radio

Mercedes and Red Bull shared a very intense battle last season. Their rivalry often led to verbal altercations off track, which got very heated. However, some of the most iconic moments were witnessed in the live radio feed to the race director.

Wolff and Horner both kept on complaining to then race director Masi mid race. They were either pleading their innocence or insisting on penalizing the other. Many believed this put Masi under a lot of pressure, which led to him making decisions in haste.

This year, FIA announced that team bosses won’t be allowed to communicate with the race director in the middle of a race. This will supposedly allow race control to focus more on implementing the rules. And less on dealing with the teams’ complaints.

Also read: “You should always protect and support your own people” – Nikita Mazepin speaks out in favour of his former teammate Mick Schumacher