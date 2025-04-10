Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc Support the Return of V10 as 2026 Engine Prospects ‘Don’t Excite’ Them

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Scuderia Ferrari talks with Carlos Sainz Jr of Spain and Atlassian Williams Racing during the drivers’ parade before the F1 Grand Prix of Japan | Credits: IMAGO / NurPhoto

The 2026 season has not even started, but it still seems that several F1 drivers have already made up their minds about the new power unit regulations. Most are not impressed.

The upcoming regulations will retain the 1.6-liter V6 turbocharged internal combustion engines, but these power units will have an increased electrical output, making it a 50-50 split between combustion power and battery power. On top of that, these new engines will run on 100% sustainable fuels.

Now, amid this change of having a proper hybrid power unit in F1, the FIA is contemplating bringing back the V10 engines—which were used in the early 2000s—running on fully sustainable fuels. It was FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem who teased the idea via an Instagram post a couple of months ago, before the 2025 campaign began.

It seems that the F1 drivers are excited about the prospect of V10 engines returning, with several, including Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, having given their approval during the Bahrain Grand Prix pre-race press conference.

“I wouldn’t be too vocal supporting the comeback of a V10 engine if I liked what I saw from 2026,” Sainz said. “But as I don’t really like what I see from 2026 in terms of what the car is going to do, the engine’s going to do, the way everything is going to work, I would say yes—I would like a V10 engine with a few tweaks to make it back sooner rather than later”.

Similarly, his former teammate Leclerc added, “I think V10s would be great. What I’ve been seeing for next year is something that is not particularly exciting for me. I will say most of us share the same opinion”. But what is it that makes the V10 engines so great?

These power units are known mostly for their compromise between power and fuel efficiency, making them a popular choice for teams. Moreover, the cost of producing and maintaining these engines may also be cheaper than the current V6 turbo-hybrid.

As for the fans, they loved the high-pitched sounds of the V10 engines. While most F1 drivers and fans are excited about the prospect of V10 power units returning, Audi is not.

Among all the engine manufacturers set to be part of the sport from 2026, Audi isn’t keen on producing internal combustion V10 engines.

“The upcoming regulation changes, including the new hybrid power unit regulations set for the 2026 season and beyond, were a key factor in Audi’s decision to enter Formula 1,” read a statement from the team when asked by The Race if they were interested in shifting to the V10 engines.

“These power unit regulations reflect the same technological advancements that drive innovation in Audi’s road cars”.

Meanwhile, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff believes it is “premature” to discuss the possibility of V10 engines returning to the grid when the 2026 cars have not even been tested yet. Sainz made a similar remark during the Bahrain GP press conference when he said he would not want V10 engines to return if he likes what he sees next year.

So, it does indeed seem that discussions about the possibility of V10 engines returning are premature.