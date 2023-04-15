Carlos Sainz Asks Ferrari Fans Not To Criticize After Scoring Only 26 Points in First Three Races

Carlos Sainz has recently urged the Tifosi to stand beside them in a dire time. The Ferrari fans have pretty much been criticizing the Italian outfit over their poor performance lately. But, the Ferrari driver wants support just like Melbourne instead of criticism.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Sainz conveyed that the performance set out by the Maranello outfit bothers the team, its drivers, engineers, executives, and everyone connected to the team more than anyone else.

It made everyone linked with the team upset, angry, or unhappy as the 16-time champions are struggling with just 26 points on board after three races. When the situation is this bad, the Spanish driver wants no further criticism, especially on social media.

The Spaniard further asserted that he’s a proud Ferrari driver, proud to be in the team, and wants to take the team forward. He wants the Tifosi to be with them, instead of against them on this journey.

Ferrari’s struggles so far

With high expectations on their shoulders, the Maranello-based team has arrived in Bahrain. However, their on-track performance couldn’t live up to the expectations as Sainz finished the race in P4, while Leclerc had a DNF.

With the hope of coming back stronger, the Prancing Horse arrived in Saudi Arabia only to finish the race outside of the podiums. Sainz finished the Jeddah Corniche Circuit race in P6, while his teammate Leclerc finished the race in P7.

A tough few days to digest, but we’re fighting back together. Always with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/snus81mJ5s — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) April 4, 2023

The streak of tough outings continued in Australia as well. Despite having high hopes to salvage good points, the Melbourne race gave the Italian team their biggest upset. The team lost the Monegasque early on, but later on, lost Sainz as well as the Spaniard had a penalty.

Ferrari’s SF-23 to go under massive development

SF-23, the successor of F1-75 hasn’t delivered as per expectations. When F1-75 failed, many thought the SF-23 will fulfill with Ferrari doing their bit of work over winter.

However, none of it got capitalized as the new Ferrari challenger proved to be a tire-eater. But, team principal Frederic Vasseur has provided good inputs for the Tifosi to relish on. As per the Prancing Horse honcho, the team is expected to bring “tonnes” of developments.

Speaking to the media, Vasseur shared, “We have made some changes in terms of set-up and the situation in Melbourne has improved.” The newly appointed boss also informed on the upcoming updates, “We will continue to update and we will do it massively.”