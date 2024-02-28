When Michael Schumacher Shed the Good Guy Image to Go on a Drunk Vandalistic Rampage

Via his exploits on the track and his demeanor off it, Michael Schumacher crafted an image of being a hard, disciplined, and grounded man. For his rivals, he was unbeatable and impenetrable. However, like all heroes, he was human after all and had his own moments of indiscretions. One such moment came after the 2003 Japanese GP.

Advertisement

Schumacher started the race from P14 and managed to jostle his way around the field to clinch his sixth world championship title at the end of the race by finishing P8. While the German was unsurprisingly ecstatic due to his latest achievement, he committed an act that he would have perhaps regretted later.

Advertisement

According to WTF1, Schumacher proceeded to hijack Oliver Panis’ Toyota shirt and went on a drunken rampage in the paddock. The extent of his antics also included throwing a table out of a window, while his brother, Ralf, chose to throw a television set instead, as per The Daily Star.

Michael Schumacher often appeared to be calm and collected while the media of the world watched. However, the 2003 Japanese Grand Prix could be an exception. That being said, the race in Suzuka wasn’t the only exception in the illustrious career of the seven-time world champion.

The day Michael Schumacher almost knocked David Coulthard out

Michael Schumacher’s career in Formula 1 is very well documented. And from time to time, the German was known to flare up or play the villain. One such incident came at the dramatic and still iconic 1998 Belgian Grand Prix.

The start of the race provided ample chaos and drama as it witnessed a massive multi-car pile-up and 11 retirements. Once the race restarted, the drama continued with spins and crashes galore. However, as the race settled in, Schumacher assumed a healthy 40-second lead over second-placed Damon Hill.

On course to lap David Coulthard, Schumacher was caught by surprise when the Scot decided to lift off the throttle to let the German by but stayed on the racing line. Unable to see the McLaren of Coulthard through the blinding spray, Schumacher crashed into the back of the Scot and retired from the race.

Advertisement

When back in the pits, Schumacher delivered one of the most iconic moments in F1 history. Since he was infuriated because of what transpired during the race, he charged into the McLaren garage and was ready to trade blows with Coulthard. After a brief verbal spat, the engineers of both teams separated them.