Ferrari Is Not Reliant on Lewis Hamilton to Bring Engineers

Ferrari announced the biggest driver switch in F1’s history earlier this month. The team announced that Lewis Hamilton will be joining them in 2025, replacing current driver Carlos Sainz. During that time, the announcement led to speculation that Ferrari would attract an increasing number of engineers (from rival teams) because of the arrival of Hamilton in the team. Nevertheless, recent sources have indicated that Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur is not reliant on Lewis Hamilton to bring in engineers.

As quoted by Motorsport Week, Vasseur said, “The question of the drivers, is a question of recruitment for the project. You can’t deny this, but for sure it’s a long-term, mid-term project that we have structures based on drivers.”

He went on to say that while the lineup undoubtedly plays a role, his team [Ferrari] in itself is an iconic brand. Therefore, in Vasseur’s perspective, “Ferrari within itself is also very happy.”

The rumors began to spread when another report claimed that Hamilton was eager to join Ferrari with his longtime racing engineer, Peter Bonnington. Similar incidents with Ferrari have also been reported in the past.

When Michael Schumacher joined the team in 1996, chief designer Rory Byrne and technical director Ross Brawn accompanied him. However, this scenario might be repeated once again if Mercedes leaves Bonnington to join Hamilton in Ferrari.

This will then benefit Frederic Vasseur, who, since his appointment has been looking to strengthen the technical department of the Italian team. Apparently, before Hamilton’s historic signing, Ferrari had already secured the services of Mercedes’s performance director Loic Serra.

Serra decided to leave Mercedes last year to join Ferrari in 2025. However, if reports are to be believed, Serra’s exit from Mercedes was the key reason why Hamilton has also preferred leaving for Ferrari.

How effectively has Frederic Vasseur and team prepared the new Ferrari before Lewis Hamilton shows up?

During the preseason testing, the new Ferrari model has taken the Formula One community by surprise. For two of the three testing days, the SF-24 was the fastest. Moreover, the team has also managed to set the fastest overall time, be it on softer tires. According to reports, the car’s reliability has also increased, considering Leclerc and Sainz could complete 416 laps with little difficulty.

The car has undoubtedly made significant progress in both medium-speed corners and aerodynamics without compromising efficiency. Besides this, the car’s front end has been maintained a bit stronger. On top of everything, the balance of the car, which is the key to performance, is now more neutral.

In short, it appears that the Ferrari SF-24 has undergone a significant revamp. It is because the SF24 is now a more sincere and predictable car in contrast to its predecessor. Speaking on the same, Ferrari boss Frederic Vassuer even stated that his team had taken ‘a step forward’ and that his drivers had given him positive feedback about the new car.