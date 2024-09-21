Carlos Sainz Picks One of the ‘Many Qualities’ He Would Want to Take From Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have proved their talent on several occasions with their race-winning capabilities and smart execution on track. So, during a recent chat on the CEVA Logistics YouTube channel, they were asked about which one skillset they would like to acquire from the other. This question led to a hilarious banter between them.

Sainz went first to answer the question. Leclerc started the comedy by improvising the question. He said, “If you could take one of my qualities, and I have many, or skills, and I have even more, which one would you take?” To this Sainz replied, “Your ability to don’t care.”

Sainz wanted to acquire Leclerc’s nonchalance and the ability to not be as affected as easily by outcomes beyond or even within his control. However, with history as proof along with a heartwrenching radio scream in France in 2022, the Monegasque does care. He perhaps overcame his overinvestment in results which is something even his teammate has noticed over time.

sainz: when they say formula 1 drivers have an easy life they dont think that we need to sign

leclerc: NO, we have an easy life mate GET HIS ASS AGAIN FOR ME CHARLES

pic.twitter.com/UftzOYuSXp — laur (@princeofferrari) November 1, 2023

The banter truly began when the same question was posed to Sainz. Leclerc instantly said, “Absolutely none” and burst out in laughter. However, after some consideration, he claimed his golf swing.

However, the Spaniard himself discouraged Leclerc from claiming his swing. This led him to settle for Sainz’s prized possession — his hair. This exchange highlights the strength of their off-track bond.

The camaraderie between Sainz and Leclerc

Sainz and Leclerc are fierce competitors. The 2023 Italian GP was among the many races proving how the Ferrari teammates push each other to the limit while racing. Despite that, the two are good friends and comrades off the track.

Sadly, this intra-team relationship will come to an end in 2024. Lewis Hamilton will be replacing the Spaniard at Ferrari after the upcoming seven races. This will surely mark the start of a new era for the Italian outfit and will give birth to new relationships. Perhaps, Sainz will enjoy similar camaraderie with Alex Albon at Williams.

Despite changing teams, the 30-year-old will still be able to maintain a relationship with his ex-teammate on a personal level. Hamilton was able to do so with Valtteri Bottas, many drivers around the grid already share such a bond with their former teammates.