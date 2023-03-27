Carlos Sainz Reveals Key to Ferrari’s Success After Team’s Woeful Start to 2023 Season

Carlos Sainz unraveled the key to Ferrari’s success after the dismal start to their 2023 campaign. The Spaniard said patience and trust are the key factors now to making a U-turn from the deep trouble they are in right now.

As per Spanish media AS, Sainz stated that they have to be patient even in the darkest times, such as now. After last year’s failed efforts l, the Italian team couldn’t live up to their expectations this time as well.

Not an easy weekend for us… We know there’s work to do. The only way we’re going to get back to where we want to be is through hard work. This starts now 👊 pic.twitter.com/fpw30PW0c8 — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 20, 2023

Furthermore, he also said that he trusts his team. The Spaniard is confident of the Prancing Horse’s capabilities to fix the car and reverse the situation that they are in. Saying they know the problem they have with their car, the 28-year-old put his bet on Maranello, reported FormulaPassion.

The Prancing Horse is currently languishing in P4 in the constructors’ championship. With just two races down, they are already 61 points behind.

Team drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who are both Ferrari favorite are in P4 and P8 in the driver’s standings, respectively. Red Bull and Max Verstappen continue to lead both championships.

Sainz explained why Ferrari suffered in Saudi Arabia

The Jeddah race didn’t turn out to be a good one for the Maranello-based team. Despite having high expectations, the SF-23s yet again failed to match its competitors and as a result, slumped to a lowly P6 and P7 finish.

As the outrage increased after the repeated poor shows, Sainz has come up with an explanation for the dismal performance from the red challengers. He said the SF-23 is hard to drive in dirty air.

The Spanish driver was following the AMR23 of Lance Stroll. But he couldn’t find a way to get ahead and pose a threat to the Aston Martin ahead of him. As a result, he fell behind by quite some margin.

The Spaniard revealed major SF-23 issues

Ferrari’s new 2023 F1 challenger is slower than its competitors. In a season where the Red team was expected to be top-notch, things didn’t quite work out the way.

The 28-year-old unraveled the potential reasons behind the such performance. He informed me that the new SF-23 has a tire overheating problem, who increases the degradation and slows down the car once the optimal health is exhausted.

Furthermore, it is relatively slower off the pace, which proved to be another vital reason for the woeful start to the campaign.