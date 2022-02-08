“You could say that he is really Dutch”– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and talks about his humility

Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and is very humble and far from being an arrogant person, contrary to other claims.

Alex Albon and Max Verstappen have been highly fond of each other while they were together in Red Bull. Even when Verstappen won the championship in 2021, Albon was the first to scream on his radio.

Now with Albo,n starting his career’s new chapter with Williams, he talks about his former teammate. According to the Thai born British driver, Verstappen is a very humble person and far from arrogant.

“He’s very honest, Max doesn’t do bull****,” said Albon of Verstappen in an interview for the Formula 1 Magazine. “He’s very direct. You could say that he is really Dutch! He is confident, but certainly not arrogant,” Albon said.

“He just has confidence in what he does. We get along very well,” Albon continued. “He loves gaming. I also like to play games. So we sometimes play together.

“He is actually a very ordinary boy, especially when you consider how well-known he is and what he has already achieved. Max is much more normal than many people would think.”

Max Verstappen ready for the 2022 chalenge

With the new season approaching, the new regulations intending to transform the aerodynamics is assumed to intensify the competition. Once again, Red Bull and Mercedes are set to be at the top of the game.

Moreover, Ferrari and Mercedes are supposedly elevating their challenge but not good enough to go for the title. Thus, we can expect a better season than 2021, or a matching standard would be sufficient.

For the last two months, Lewis Hamilton’s silence on the internet made the whole F1 fraternity suspicious of his retirement. But now, with his latest social media posts, the Briton is probably returning for his redemption for the 2022 season.

