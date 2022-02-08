F1

“You could say that he is really Dutch”– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and talks about his humility

"You could say that he is really Dutch"– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn't do bullsh** and talks about his humility
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"It’s one of the most painful things that can happen"– Max Verstappen talks about extreme physical pain he suffered before overtaking Lewis Hamilton during the final lap of Abu Dhabi GP 2021
Next Article
NZ-W vs IND-W Head to Head Record in T20s | New Zealand Women vs India Women T20I stats | Queenstown stadium records
F1 Latest News
"You could say that he is really Dutch"– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn't do bullsh** and talks about his humility
“You could say that he is really Dutch”– Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and talks about his humility

Alex Albon claims Max Verstappen doesn’t do bullsh** and is very humble and far from…